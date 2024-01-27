Weyerhaeuser Company Reports Strong 2023 Financial Performance

In a recent Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call, timberland giant Weyerhaeuser Company announced a promising financial year, reporting full-year GAAP earnings of $839 million and net sales totaling $7.7 billion. These figures, which do not include special items, translate to $1.15 per diluted share. The company also posted an impressive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion for the year.

Fourth Quarter Performance and Dividends

Weyerhaeuser's fourth-quarter performance was equally robust, with GAAP earnings of $219 million or $0.30 per diluted share on net sales of $1.8 billion. Once special items were accounted for, the earnings stood at $121 million or $0.16 per diluted share, and the Adjusted EBITDA at $321 million. It was also announced that the company's Board of Directors had declared a supplemental cash dividend of $0.14 per share, supplementing the quarterly base dividend of $0.76 per share. This resulted in a total of $0.90 per share in dividends returned to shareholders.

Strategic Financial Moves

Including share repurchases, Weyerhaeuser returned approximately $783 million of total cash to shareholders, representing roughly 80% of the 2023 Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (FAD). This falls within the target payout range, and the company has returned an impressive $4.6 billion in total cash to shareholders since 2021. In terms of strategic acquisitions, Weyerhaeuser completed purchase and sale transactions, including acquiring timberlands in the Carolinas and Mississippi, and divesting less strategic acreage in South Carolina. The company has thus far deployed approximately $530 million towards its goal of $1 billion in timberlands investments from 2022 to 2025.

Segment Contributions and Future Goals

In the fourth quarter, the Timberlands segment contributed $77 million to earnings, with Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million. The Real Estate, Energy, and Natural Resources segment generated $320 million of adjusted EBITDA for the year and contributed $50 million to fourth-quarter earnings. The Natural Climate Solutions business had an adjusted EBITDA of $47 million, a 9% increase from 2022. The company is also advancing carbon capture and sequestration projects and aims to grow its NCS business to $100 million of EBITDA by 2025. In Wood Products, the segment contributed $105 million to earnings before special items in the fourth quarter, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $159 million.