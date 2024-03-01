West Midlands Showcases £20 Billion Investment Opportunities at UKREiiF 2024

For the first time, a delegation from the West Midlands will highlight over £20 billion worth of investment opportunities at the UK's Real Estate and Infrastructure Investment Forum (UKREiiF) in May 2024. The conference, set to occur over three days in Leeds, will bring together influential figures from the investment and real estate sectors to discuss significant development opportunities across Birmingham, Coventry and Warwickshire, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall, and Wolverhampton. This initiative, led by the West Midlands Growth Company along with senior public sector representatives, aims to promote the region's potential for homes, jobs, and growth.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment Zones and Economic Growth

Highlighting the recently announced West Midlands investment zone, which includes Coventry and Warwickshire Gigapark, Birmingham Knowledge Quarter, and Wolverhampton's Green Innovation Corridor, the delegation will focus on showcasing the region's commitment to levelling up, devolution, and brownfield development. These areas represent a strategic push towards innovation-led real estate, with an emphasis on creative clusters and the night-time economy's role in urban regeneration.

Driving Connectivity and Legacy Through Infrastructure

Advertisment

Investment in high-quality transport infrastructure is a cornerstone of the West Midlands' growth strategy. Major projects like HS2 are pivotal in driving investment and connectivity across the region, with a significant focus on upskilling workers and fostering green skills to tackle climate change. The strategic transport plan developed in 2022 aims to enhance economic productivity by improving accessibility and fostering competition among cities, further highlighted by the importance of connecting cities to drive economic growth.

Future Prospects and Regional Impact

With the Department for Transport launching a new Local Transport Fund, communities in the North and Midlands, including the West Midlands, are set to benefit from improved local transport connections. This £47 billion fund, aimed at reinvesting savings from the cancellation of HS2's Northern leg, promises to build new roads, install mass transit systems, and enhance street safety, as reported by the Planning Portal. The West Midlands' participation in UKREiiF 2024 is a strategic move to attract investors and showcase the region's vast potential for transformative change across cities, towns, and high streets, aligning with broader objectives of economic revitalization and sustainable development.