Welsh Government Allocates £1.5M to Boost Local Manufacturing

In a move to bolster the productivity and sustainability of local manufacturing companies, the Welsh Government has earmarked £1.5 million for the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult in Baglan, Neath Port Talbot, Wales. This initiative is a result of a collaboration between the UK HVM Catapult, a network of research and innovation centres, and the Welsh government.

Investment in Innovation

The funding will facilitate the creation of an office space and digital factory hub. This hub will be managed by HVM Catapult and AMRC Cymru, a member of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Catapult network, will operate it. The monetary support will be invested in technology, equipment, and expert advice to aid local manufacturers in improving their capabilities. It also aims to encourage broader stakeholder engagement and collaboration.

Alignment with National Economic Mission

Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething stressed that the project aligns with the national economic mission and Wales Innovates, the government’s innovation strategy. The initiative also contributes to the formation of the National Manufacturing Institute Wales (NMIW), enhancing innovation efforts in the country.

A Boost to the Welsh Economy

The manufacturing sector in Wales contributes to 18.4% of the economic output, amounting to £11.3 billion annually and supports 147,000 jobs. The success of AMRC Cymru has shown the positive impact of collaboration between the government, industry, and academia on productivity and sustainability in Welsh supply chains. With this added investment, more Welsh manufacturers will have access to expertise in areas like decarbonization, digitalization, and skills development. The project is projected to add up to £4 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the Welsh economy over the next two decades.