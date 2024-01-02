Wells Fargo Increases Price Targets for Booking and Expedia

In a recent announcement, Wells Fargo has significantly increased the price targets of online travel companies Booking (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE). The new price target set for Booking is $3,459, a substantial jump from the previous figure of $2,402. Similarly, the revised price target for Expedia is now $159, sharply up from $91.

Projections for Gross Bookings Growth

The revision in price targets is based on an insightful top-down analysis by the bank’s analysts. They believe that the companies’ forecasts for solid gross bookings growth are attainable. This optimistic view comes despite a previously held competitive intensity view for 2023 that did not materialize as anticipated.

Outlook for 2024

The analysts are projecting a global lodging gross bookings increase of 4% to 5% in 2024. They anticipate that both Booking and Expedia will perform beyond the market average. Wells Fargo also expects Booking and Expedia to enjoy a particularly robust growth in nights booked in Asia in the forthcoming year.

Expedia’s ‘One Key’ and VRBO Platform

For Expedia, in particular, Wells Fargo observes that the company’s ‘One Key’ initiative will not significantly influence its performance in 2024. However, they do predict a considerable acceleration in Expedia’s VRBO platform. That being said, this growth is expected to be balanced out by a slowdown in business-to-business growth during the year.