Wellington Taxi Ride Shocks with Exorbitant Card Surcharges

In a shocking revelation, Nicola Parsons, a resident of Wellington, New Zealand, was hit with a staggering 26% card surcharge during a routine taxi ride to the airport. The surcharge, levied by Wellington Combined Taxis, included a $2.30 card transaction fee coupled with a $1.50 machine technology fee.

Excessive Surcharges Raise Eyebrows

This fee is viewed as exorbitant by the Commerce Commission, particularly for Electronic Funds Transfer at Point of Sale (EFTPOS) transactions. These transactions, according to the commission, are integral to the cost of doing business and should not bear any surcharges. Consumer NZ, a consumer advocacy group, has expressed its concern over these high card surcharges. The group suggests that debit paywave surcharges should not exceed 1%, and domestic credit card charges should remain below 2.5%.

The Retail Payment Systems Act and Its Impact

The Retail Payment Systems Act, which was introduced in November 2022, was designed to limit paywave and credit card charges. However, some businesses, such as taxi companies and parking apps, continue to impose high fees. Dave Clymba, Chairman of Wellington Combined Taxis, defended the company's policy stating that their fees are transparent and customers can sidestep them by opting to pay in cash.

Commerce Commission's Intervention and Ongoing Challenges

Since the implementation of the Retail Payment Systems Act, the Commerce Commission has engaged with businesses about their charging practices and has fielded complaints regarding excessive surcharges. The imposition of caps on interchange fees has resulted in substantial savings for merchants and consumers. However, issues surrounding surcharge transparency and fairness persist, posing ongoing challenges for the commission and consumer advocates.