Wellington Railway Station Loses New World Metro, KiwiRail Eyes Food Trucks

New World Metro's closure at Wellington Railway Station in March 2024 marks the end of an era for commuters and local workers, following unsuccessful lease renewal talks with KiwiRail. This supermarket was a convenient shopping spot for many, providing easy access to groceries right on their commute. However, negotiations between Foodstuffs and KiwiRail didn't result in an agreement, leading to the store's closure.

Advertisment

Failed Negotiations and Community Impact

Despite offering what was described as 'fair discounts,' KiwiRail and Foodstuffs couldn't reach a consensus on the lease terms, leading to the decision to close the supermarket. This move not only affects the daily routines of hundreds of commuters but also raises concerns about the future of the prime commercial space within the station. The loss of New World Metro underscores the challenges and complexities of commercial lease negotiations, especially in high-value, strategic locations.

KiwiRail's Next Steps

Advertisment

In the wake of the supermarket's closure, KiwiRail is exploring alternative solutions to serve the station's visitors. The introduction of local food trucks outside the station over the next six months represents an innovative, albeit temporary, approach to catering to the needs of commuters and station visitors. These food trucks will offer a range of dining options, potentially revitalizing the station's food scene until a more permanent tenant is found.

Looking to the Future

KiwiRail continues its search for new leaseholders, aiming to fill the void left by New World Metro with services that cater to the unique needs of Wellington Railway Station's diverse user base. The transition to food trucks, while temporary, opens up new possibilities for the space and reflects a flexible approach to urban planning and commercial space management. As negotiations with potential tenants progress, the station's commercial landscape is set to evolve, potentially bringing new services and amenities to its users.

The closure of New World Metro at Wellington Railway Station and the subsequent shift to food trucks is a significant development for Wellington's commuters and the local business community. It highlights the challenges of commercial real estate negotiations and the need for adaptable solutions in changing urban environments. As KiwiRail continues to explore options for the site, the station's role as a hub of activity and convenience for thousands of people daily remains a priority.