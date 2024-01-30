Welch Packaging Group to Establish New Manufacturing Facility in Ohio

In a move that signals a robust commitment to growth and innovation, Welch Packaging Group, Inc., a preeminent manufacturer of corrugated products, has declared its intent to establish a new manufacturing facility in Wooster, Ohio. This development represents a substantial investment of $18 million and is projected to create 50 jobs in the area.

Insourcing Production and Supply Chain Integration

With the establishment of the new facility, Welch Packaging aims to insource production and vertically integrate supply chain materials. This move is expected to enhance the company's capacity across six states. The commencement of production at the Wooster facility is anticipated to begin in the middle of 2024.

Welch Packaging's Growth Commitment

This expansion is part of Welch Packaging's unwavering commitment to innovation and growth, and to making a positive impact on the local community. Scott Welch, the President and CEO of the company, expressed enthusiasm for bringing new jobs to the area and recognized the skilled workforce that Wooster offers.

Role of Ohio Department of Development

The Ohio Department of Development, along with several local partners, played a pivotal role in securing Welch Packaging's decision to establish operations in Northeast Ohio. This was accomplished by offering tax credit assistance. The proposed project received approval from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority and is one among three projects set to create 295 new jobs and retain 132 jobs statewide.

Welch Packaging's presence in Wayne County is anticipated to contribute positively to the local economy. The company is praised for its expansion efforts and the development of its associates. Currently operating several facilities throughout the Midwest, Welch Packaging is recognized for its tailor-made packaging solutions.