Welbilt's Lincoln Foodservice Equipment Expands Operations in Shreveport, Boosting Local Economy

Lincoln Foodservice Equipment, a subsidiary of Welbilt, is making a significant investment in Shreveport, Louisiana. The company plans to establish a new operations center in the city, a move welcomed by local authorities as it is expected to boost the city's economy considerably. This expansion will not only provide significant employment opportunities but also contribute to Louisiana's renowned food culture.

Investment and Job Creation

With an investment of $2.3 million, Lincoln Foodservice Equipment is set to generate 99 direct jobs. These positions will offer an average annual salary exceeding $50,000, ensuring a competitive wage for local residents. In addition to these direct jobs, the project is anticipated to create 137 indirect jobs in the region, leading to a total of 236 potential new employment opportunities in the Northwest region.

Facility Expansion and Production

The expansion includes the addition of 35,000 square feet of manufacturing space to the existing Welbilt facility in Caddo Parish. Located in the Shreve Park Industrial Campus in west Shreveport, the extended facility will support the production of Lincoln Foodservice brand ovens for customers nationwide. The company aims to start commercial operations by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Welcoming the Expansion

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry welcomed the move, recognizing its potential to strengthen the state's manufacturing sector and its esteemed food culture. Arceneaux acknowledged the city's community appeal and collaborative spirit, while Landry expressed his support for the project, highlighting its contribution to the state's economy.

In conclusion, the establishment of a new operations center by Lincoln Foodservice Equipment is a significant development for Shreveport and Louisiana as a whole. It represents a commitment to the region's economic growth, job creation, and food culture, setting the stage for a promising future.