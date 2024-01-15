WEF Davos 2024: Reimagining Global Cooperation and Technology

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is primed to kick off from January 15 to 19, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland, under the banner of ‘Rebuilding Trust’. The global assembly will see participation from over 100 governments, major international organizations, more than 1000 global companies, civil society, academia, and the worldwide media. Aiming to delve into new technology opportunities and their impacts on global partnerships and decision-making, the conference is set to be a fertile ground for dialogues and insights.

Global Cooperation Amid Geopolitical Fragmentation

Key on the forum’s agenda is the exploration of global cooperation amidst geopolitical fragmentation. The forum will address the US-China relationship, ASEAN’s efforts in bolstering trust in its digital economy, and the future of energy across the globe. Despite the stalling global cooperation, the forum underscores that collaboration through new trade pacts remains feasible.

Navigating the AI Frontier

With a spotlight on artificial intelligence (AI), the forum will deliberate on the balance between innovation and the associated risks of AI. Discussions will revolve around generative artificial intelligence, intellectual property rights, and licensing in the AI sector. The intersection of AI with other technologies like 5G/6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology will also be addressed. The challenge of recruiting AI talent for an upcoming conference in Saudi Arabia highlights the global demand for AI expertise.

India’s Tech Ambition

Indian technology companies are gearing up to make their mark at the forum. Despite global layoffs, India is positioning itself as a bright spot in the tech industry. HCL Tech’s announcement of plans to hire 30,000 people in 2023 is a testament to India’s commitment to growth in the technology sector.

Critics Question WEF’s Approach

Despite the forum’s influence, critics argue that it represents an exclusive invitation-only club with democratic deficits and limited participation opportunities for the world’s less powerful governments, corporations, and civil society actors. The WEF’s Global Risks Report for 2024 emphasizes the need to address disinformation, extreme weather events, and political polarization as the prime threats to the world over the next two years.