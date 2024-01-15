en English
WEF 2024 Sets Tone for European Markets: Rebuilding Trust Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
As the new trading week dawns, European markets are poised to open on an upbeat note. The global financial community is keenly awaiting the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, set to run from January 14 to 19. This year’s theme, “Rebuilding Trust”, will steer conversations among world business and political leaders on a gamut of economic and geopolitical issues, ranging from global trade, inflation, and supply chain dynamics to technological evolution and simmering conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Key Speakers at WEF 2024

Among the notable attendees, China’s Li Qiang and French President Emmanuel Macron are slated to deliver special addresses. Their perspectives on the global economy, trade policies, and geopolitical developments will be key highlights of the event, offering insights into their countries’ strategies in dealing with the current economic climate and international tensions.

Industry Outlooks: Utilities and Semiconductors

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analysts have indicated a positive shift for Europe’s utilities sector, particularly in the realms of renewable energy and power grids. Their optimism is grounded in an improved outlook on inflation and interest rates. They have pinpointed stocks in the industry with the potential to catapult by 30%. In parallel, the semiconductor sector continues to garner attention from banking giants such as BofA and UBS. Following its stellar performance in 2023, where the PHLX Semiconductor index (Sox) soared by 65%, eclipsing the S&P 500’s growth, the sector is poised for another buoyant year.

Economic Data Releases in Focus

Investors are also eyeing key economic data releases, including Germany’s GDP for 2023, Italian inflation data for December, and the Eurozone’s trade balance for November. These data points will provide vital clues to the health of the European economies and the potential trajectory of the markets.

As the WEF 2024 commences amidst a backdrop of economic uncertainty and geopolitical rifts, the discussions and decisions made could potentially shape the global economic landscape for the rest of the year. With the world watching, the forum’s theme of ‘rebuilding trust’ resonates powerfully, reflecting a collective aspiration for a more stable, inclusive, and sustainable future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

