Weber Unveils Smart Grill and Griddle Innovations for 2024 Barbeque Season

Today, Weber LLC, a forerunner in outdoor cooking technology, has unveiled its pioneering lineup for the 2024 barbeque season. The lineup comprises of the SUMMIT smart gas grill featuring a top-down infrared broiler and SmartControl technology, the SLATE gas griddle collection presenting high-heat cooking and a digital temperature display, and the WEBER TRAVELER compact portable gas grill designed for convenient on-the-go barbequing.

Summit: The Smart Grill Revolution

The SUMMIT grill represents a breakthrough in the realm of outdoor cooking with its high-tech features. Commanding the spotlight is its SmartControl technology, allowing cooks to control their grill via a touchscreen or smart device. The grill comes with additional features like FLAVORIZER bars, a PUREBLU burner system, LED lights, and compatibility with the WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection. It is backed by a 15-year warranty and is slated for availability come spring.

Slate and Weber Traveler: High Heat and Portability

The SLATE gas griddles, offered in stand-alone and portable models, are equipped with a rust-resistant pre-seasoned cooking surface capable of reaching temperatures over 500 F in as little as 10 minutes. Their state-of-the-art digital temperature display offers precision like never before. These griddles come with a five-year warranty and will hit the European market in early 2024. On the other hand, the WEBER TRAVELER compact grill focuses on portability, offering a seamless one-handed setup and fold-down features for effortless barbequing on the go.

Expansion of Weber BBQ Kitchen

Lastly, Weber has taken barbeque experience to the next level with their expansion of the outdoor BBQ Kitchen modular design system. It provides a customizable built-in system for an outdoor cooking space, complete with grills, cabinets, refrigerators, and more. This new addition to Weber’s lineup is also set to be available in early 2024.