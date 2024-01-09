en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Weber Unveils Smart Grill and Griddle Innovations for 2024 Barbeque Season

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Weber Unveils Smart Grill and Griddle Innovations for 2024 Barbeque Season

Today, Weber LLC, a forerunner in outdoor cooking technology, has unveiled its pioneering lineup for the 2024 barbeque season. The lineup comprises of the SUMMIT smart gas grill featuring a top-down infrared broiler and SmartControl technology, the SLATE gas griddle collection presenting high-heat cooking and a digital temperature display, and the WEBER TRAVELER compact portable gas grill designed for convenient on-the-go barbequing.

Summit: The Smart Grill Revolution

The SUMMIT grill represents a breakthrough in the realm of outdoor cooking with its high-tech features. Commanding the spotlight is its SmartControl technology, allowing cooks to control their grill via a touchscreen or smart device. The grill comes with additional features like FLAVORIZER bars, a PUREBLU burner system, LED lights, and compatibility with the WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection. It is backed by a 15-year warranty and is slated for availability come spring.

Slate and Weber Traveler: High Heat and Portability

The SLATE gas griddles, offered in stand-alone and portable models, are equipped with a rust-resistant pre-seasoned cooking surface capable of reaching temperatures over 500 F in as little as 10 minutes. Their state-of-the-art digital temperature display offers precision like never before. These griddles come with a five-year warranty and will hit the European market in early 2024. On the other hand, the WEBER TRAVELER compact grill focuses on portability, offering a seamless one-handed setup and fold-down features for effortless barbequing on the go.

Expansion of Weber BBQ Kitchen

Lastly, Weber has taken barbeque experience to the next level with their expansion of the outdoor BBQ Kitchen modular design system. It provides a customizable built-in system for an outdoor cooking space, complete with grills, cabinets, refrigerators, and more. This new addition to Weber’s lineup is also set to be available in early 2024.

0
Business Travel & Tourism
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
29 seconds ago
Fiserv Launches Small Business Index to Monitor US Small Business Health
In an innovative move, Fiserv, Inc., a leading player in the financial services technology landscape, has announced the launch of the Fiserv Small Business Index. This monthly gauge is designed to monitor the health of small businesses in the United States, offering a unique perspective by pulling data from direct consumer spending across approximately 2
Fiserv Launches Small Business Index to Monitor US Small Business Health
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking
4 mins ago
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking
Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations
7 mins ago
Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations
Core & Main Inc: Trading Surge and Performance Analysis
3 mins ago
Core & Main Inc: Trading Surge and Performance Analysis
Elgi Equipments and AIRLAB Fitness Revolutionize Fitness with High-Altitude Training
3 mins ago
Elgi Equipments and AIRLAB Fitness Revolutionize Fitness with High-Altitude Training
TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand
4 mins ago
TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
47 seconds
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
1 min
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
1 min
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
Maharashtra Cabinet to Approve Urban Child Development Centers to Tackle Malnutrition
2 mins
Maharashtra Cabinet to Approve Urban Child Development Centers to Tackle Malnutrition
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
3 mins
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
4 mins
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
4 mins
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
4 mins
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
5 mins
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
15 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
45 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app