WealthBriefing Channel Islands Awards Honors Top Performers in Wealth Management Industry

The recent WealthBriefing Channel Islands Awards ceremony honored several firms for their remarkable innovation and exemplary performance in the wealth management industry. Among the distinguished winners were SPRING Investment Management, Julius Baer, and SG Kleinwort Hambros, the last of which also performed the role of the headline sponsor for the event.

A Global Celebration of Excellence

Launched only a year ago, these awards aim to applaud the accomplishments of the wealth management community in Jersey and Guernsey. They are an integral part of a larger global program that acknowledges superior performance in wealth management centers across the globe. This awards ceremony provides a platform to recognize the commitment, innovation, and excellence that define the financial landscape of the Channel Islands.

Unveiling the Winners

Among the honored firms, Ravenscroft was named the Overall Investment Manager with Assets under Management (AuM) over £5 billion. The company’s Chief Investment Officer, Kevin Boscher, bagged the Chief Investment Officer award. As per Ravenscroft’s Managing Director of Investments, Mark Bousfield, the Overall Investment Manager Award serves as an independent recognition of the company’s success and unwavering commitment to its clients.

Significance of the Awards

Stephen Harris, the CEO of ClearView Financial Media, the parent company of WealthBriefing, underscored the importance of these accolades in demonstrating the region’s dedication to upholding high standards in the sector. The event underscores the ongoing success and invaluable contributions of individuals and organizations to the wealth management industry.