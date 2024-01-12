en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis

With a falling demand for Asian-manufactured goods, ocean carriers are slashing freight rates on shipping routes from China to the U.S. West Coast. Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the potential impact on the global supply chain, the shipping cost inflation, which was feared, has not come to pass. This comes after shipping companies had previously hiked container fees due to the conflict, with prices soaring up to $10,000. However, the recent data shows a downward trend in rates for the U.S. West Coast.

Disparity in Shipping Rates

According to Alan Baer, CEO of logistics company OL USA, there is a growing gap between the shipping rates to the U.S. coasts. The East Coast rates are holding steady, ranging between $6,500 to $7,000, while the West Coast rates are on the decline. This could result in more shippers avoiding the East Coast. The rerouting of ships around the Cape of Good Hope, due to diversions from Egypt’s Suez Canal, which connects to the Red Sea, adds significant time to voyages. However, this has not caused a substantial shift in trade to West Coast routes as previously anticipated.

Fluctuation and Uncertainty

Shipping rates are still fluctuating, and further sailing cancellations may occur in February to balance supply and demand. The situation remains sensitive to market dynamics, and pricing pressures are expected to continue. The ongoing drought issues at the Panama Canal, which have forced Maersk to reroute some cargo, add to global shipping complexities.

Regulatory Adjustments

Carriers must provide a 30-day notice under the U.S. Shipping Act before imposing surcharges or General Rate Increases (GRIs). However, the Federal Maritime Commission has waived this requirement for rerouted shipments from Asia to the U.S. around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. Major ocean carriers have yet to comment on new contract rates.

Despite the Red Sea crisis, weak demand from China is leading to lower cargo rates, disrupting the anticipated surge in container shipping costs. Meanwhile, China’s exports experienced a full-year decline for the first time since 2016, with a 4.6% drop in shipments worth $3.38 trillion. This decline is attributed to faltering global demand and falling prices, impacting global shipping rates. The situation continues to evolve, reflecting the intricate interplay of geopolitical conflict, global demand, and the realities of international trade.

0
Asia Business Transportation
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
56 mins ago
Semiconductor Industry Rebounds with 5.3% Sales Increase: A Look at the Future
The semiconductor industry is experiencing a much-awaited resurgence as global chip sales soared by 5.3% in November 2023, the first year-over-year increase since August 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). This rebound, indicative of the industry’s resilience, is largely attributed to the easing of inflation and robust demand from major markets such as
Semiconductor Industry Rebounds with 5.3% Sales Increase: A Look at the Future
The Ramayana's Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence
3 hours ago
The Ramayana's Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
3 hours ago
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Industrial Circuit Breaker Market Poised for Rapid Growth
1 hour ago
Industrial Circuit Breaker Market Poised for Rapid Growth
Burberry's New Era with The Knight Bag and Montblanc's Dragon Limited Edition 512
2 hours ago
Burberry's New Era with The Knight Bag and Montblanc's Dragon Limited Edition 512
China Experiences Record Low Loan Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty
3 hours ago
China Experiences Record Low Loan Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
34 seconds
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
54 seconds
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
56 seconds
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
58 seconds
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
1 min
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
2 mins
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions
2 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
2 mins
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
3 mins
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app