Weak China Demand Triggers Lower Cargo Rates Amid Red Sea Crisis

With a falling demand for Asian-manufactured goods, ocean carriers are slashing freight rates on shipping routes from China to the U.S. West Coast. Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the potential impact on the global supply chain, the shipping cost inflation, which was feared, has not come to pass. This comes after shipping companies had previously hiked container fees due to the conflict, with prices soaring up to $10,000. However, the recent data shows a downward trend in rates for the U.S. West Coast.

Disparity in Shipping Rates

According to Alan Baer, CEO of logistics company OL USA, there is a growing gap between the shipping rates to the U.S. coasts. The East Coast rates are holding steady, ranging between $6,500 to $7,000, while the West Coast rates are on the decline. This could result in more shippers avoiding the East Coast. The rerouting of ships around the Cape of Good Hope, due to diversions from Egypt’s Suez Canal, which connects to the Red Sea, adds significant time to voyages. However, this has not caused a substantial shift in trade to West Coast routes as previously anticipated.

Fluctuation and Uncertainty

Shipping rates are still fluctuating, and further sailing cancellations may occur in February to balance supply and demand. The situation remains sensitive to market dynamics, and pricing pressures are expected to continue. The ongoing drought issues at the Panama Canal, which have forced Maersk to reroute some cargo, add to global shipping complexities.

Regulatory Adjustments

Carriers must provide a 30-day notice under the U.S. Shipping Act before imposing surcharges or General Rate Increases (GRIs). However, the Federal Maritime Commission has waived this requirement for rerouted shipments from Asia to the U.S. around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. Major ocean carriers have yet to comment on new contract rates.

Despite the Red Sea crisis, weak demand from China is leading to lower cargo rates, disrupting the anticipated surge in container shipping costs. Meanwhile, China’s exports experienced a full-year decline for the first time since 2016, with a 4.6% drop in shipments worth $3.38 trillion. This decline is attributed to faltering global demand and falling prices, impacting global shipping rates. The situation continues to evolve, reflecting the intricate interplay of geopolitical conflict, global demand, and the realities of international trade.