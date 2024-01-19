Wave of Leadership Changes Sweeps the Senior Living Industry

A tidal wave of appointments and promotions is surging through the senior living industry, ushering in a new era of leadership. LCS, a recognized leader in senior living, has elevated Dan Lahey to the role of executive vice president and chief financial and investment officer. The Hill at Whitemarsh, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community, welcomed Corey Evans as its new president and CEO.

Varun Kakar Breaks Ground at Siena Lakes

Varun Kakar, after holding several dining leadership positions, has now taken up the mantle as associate executive director at Erickson Senior Living community Siena Lakes. Meanwhile, The Residence of Bedford by LCB Senior Living has announced the appointment of Jane Kiegel as its new business development director.

Integral Senior Living and Springpoint Usher in New Leaders

Integral Senior Living announced the appointment of Zachary Butcher as vice president of operational services. Concurrently, Springpoint, another nonprofit senior living provider, has welcomed Lisa McCracken to its board of trustees, and Lee Gillis as the executive director of Springpoint Living at Manalapan.

Sparrow Partners and Goodwin Living Forge Ahead

Sparrow Partners has appointed Brett Robinson as the president of property management. Goodwin Living has not only elected Yasamin Al-Askari to its board of trustees but also added new members to the Goodwin Living Foundation board of directors.

LCB Senior Living, Greystone, and Kendal at Oberlin Make Major Moves

LCB Senior Living has hired Kelly Shaw as its new director of learning. Meanwhile, Greystone has brought on David Young to serve as the managing director for healthcare. Over at Kendal at Oberlin, Seth Vilensky has been named as the new CEO.

Plunkett Raysich Architects, Massachusetts Assisted Living Association, and Northwind Group Welcome New Faces

Plunkett Raysich Architects has promoted Renee Moe to principal. The Massachusetts Assisted Living Association has welcomed Tadd Clelland and Charles James to its board. Lastly, in a significant move, the Northwind Group has hired Danny Bruss as a senior associate for its senior living and healthcare vertical.

The recent flurry of leadership changes is a testament to the evolving landscape of the senior living industry. As these leaders step into their new roles, they bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge that will undoubtedly shape the future of senior care.