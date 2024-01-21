WATT Fuel Cell Corp Appoints Danielle Ramaley as New VP of Sales and Marketing

WATT Fuel Cell Corp, a prominent player in the manufacturing and development of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems, has made a significant addition to its top-tier management. The company announced the appointment of Danielle Ramaley as the new vice president of sales and marketing, a move that is likely to fortify its commercial operations. With a career spanning over 15 years in the energy sector, Ramaley is expected to bring a wealth of experience to WATT as it prepares to roll out its SOFC systems.

Stellar Career and Anticipated Contributions

Ramaley's professional journey is marked by influential roles in esteemed organizations. Prior to joining WATT, she served in senior director roles at Bloom Energy, where she honed her skills in growth marketing, strategy, and utility business development. Her stint as the VP of market development at Westinghouse Electric Company further demonstrates her prowess in the energy industry.

At WATT, Ramaley will spearhead the commercial operations and champion the marketing initiatives. Her in-depth understanding of the energy sector and proven ability to drive growth are expected to play a pivotal role in the successful launch and promotion of the company's SOFC systems.

Academic Accomplishments and Philanthropy

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ramaley is a proud alumna of Point Park University and Drexel University. Beyond her corporate life, she is a staunch supporter of girl empowerment, serving as a volunteer on the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of Southwestern PA.

A Warm Welcome and a Future of Clean Energy

Welcoming Ramaley aboard, WATT's CEO, Caine Finnerty, expressed unreserved confidence in her abilities, anticipating that her expertise will greatly contribute to WATT's mission of providing clean energy solutions. Specializing in SOFC stacks and systems, WATT Fuel Cell operates on common fuels like propane and natural gas. The company's primary goal is to provide efficient and environmentally responsible energy solutions for a diverse array of applications, including small-scale and remote power, residential, industrial, and mobile power applications.