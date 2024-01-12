Watsonville City Council to Discuss New Enterprise Rent-A-Car Location, Other Matters

Discussions on a new Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on a long-vacant parcel at 1926 Freedom Blvd are about to unfold at the forthcoming Watsonville City Council meeting. The proposed relocation, from Enterprise’s existing place at Main Street and Pacifica Boulevard, involves a parcel that requires General Plan and zoning map amendments due to its dual zoning designation. The site, unoccupied since 2006, was formerly a mobile home and RV sales lot and has faced various business propositions over the years.

Enterprise’s New Location: What to Expect

The fresh Enterprise spot would feature parking spaces for customers and rental vehicles, a carport, landscaping, a trash enclosure, and a stormwater bio retention area. The Planning Commission has given the green light to special use and design review permits, but a General Plan land use map amendment and zoning map amendment are necessary to allow the entire parcel to function as a car and truck rental business. The City Council has been advised to approve these amendments.

Other Matters on the Council’s Agenda

In other matters, the council will deliberate on scheduling future agenda items on bicycle lanes and concerns about campers near schools. A separate issue, a cease-fire resolution in Gaza following Israeli Defense Forces’ airstrikes and Hamas’ attacks, has been urged by some community members but is not part of the council’s agenda. The council will gather in a public meeting after a closed session to discuss legal matters.