en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Watsonville City Council to Discuss New Enterprise Rent-A-Car Location, Other Matters

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
Watsonville City Council to Discuss New Enterprise Rent-A-Car Location, Other Matters

Discussions on a new Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on a long-vacant parcel at 1926 Freedom Blvd are about to unfold at the forthcoming Watsonville City Council meeting. The proposed relocation, from Enterprise’s existing place at Main Street and Pacifica Boulevard, involves a parcel that requires General Plan and zoning map amendments due to its dual zoning designation. The site, unoccupied since 2006, was formerly a mobile home and RV sales lot and has faced various business propositions over the years.

Enterprise’s New Location: What to Expect

The fresh Enterprise spot would feature parking spaces for customers and rental vehicles, a carport, landscaping, a trash enclosure, and a stormwater bio retention area. The Planning Commission has given the green light to special use and design review permits, but a General Plan land use map amendment and zoning map amendment are necessary to allow the entire parcel to function as a car and truck rental business. The City Council has been advised to approve these amendments.

Other Matters on the Council’s Agenda

In other matters, the council will deliberate on scheduling future agenda items on bicycle lanes and concerns about campers near schools. A separate issue, a cease-fire resolution in Gaza following Israeli Defense Forces’ airstrikes and Hamas’ attacks, has been urged by some community members but is not part of the council’s agenda. The council will gather in a public meeting after a closed session to discuss legal matters.

0
Business Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Closing Arguments in Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Implications for Former President
The civil fraud trial involving former President Donald J. Trump concluded with both sides presenting their closing arguments in a New York courtroom. The trial, which has unfolded over several months, is noteworthy for its implications for Trump, who has long been a figure of influence in the New York real estate sector. Trump’s Defense
Closing Arguments in Donald Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Implications for Former President
2024 Corporate Layoffs: Navigating the Job Market in the Wake of Cuts
13 mins ago
2024 Corporate Layoffs: Navigating the Job Market in the Wake of Cuts
Jersey Post to Reassess Postal Operations Amid Changing Consumer Behavior
14 mins ago
Jersey Post to Reassess Postal Operations Amid Changing Consumer Behavior
Moscow's Tale of Two Cities: The Dance of Hedonism and Economic Resilience Amid War
4 mins ago
Moscow's Tale of Two Cities: The Dance of Hedonism and Economic Resilience Amid War
Ghana Secures Deal to Restructure $5.4 Billion of Bilateral Loans
6 mins ago
Ghana Secures Deal to Restructure $5.4 Billion of Bilateral Loans
Banking Sector Holds Promise Despite Challenges: Chris Kotowski
11 mins ago
Banking Sector Holds Promise Despite Challenges: Chris Kotowski
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
2 mins
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
3 mins
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
5 mins
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
5 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
6 mins
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
6 mins
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice
6 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
10 mins
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
12 mins
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app