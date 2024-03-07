Waton Securities International Endorsed by InvestHK, Boosting Hong Kong's Fintech Scene

In a significant development for the financial technology sector, Waton Securities International has been officially endorsed by InvestHK as a recommended service provider. This partnership underscores Hong Kong's commitment to cementing its status as a global business and fintech hub. InvestHK, a key player in promoting foreign direct investment in the region, recognizes Waton's innovative brokerage and fintech solutions, marking a milestone in Hong Kong's economic development.

Strategic Partnership and Technological Innovation

Waton International, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, stands at the forefront of financial technology, offering specialized B2B brokerage services and developing state-of-the-art fintech systems for emerging markets. As a strategic partner of Amazon and the pioneering financial technology brokerage cloud solution provider on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Waton demonstrates its commitment to leveraging the latest technology. This collaboration not only enhances secure and efficient trading but also positions Waton as a leader in delivering personalized financial solutions.

Growth and Recognition

Since its inception, Waton has experienced significant growth, amassing over 20 institutional clients and achieving an annual transaction volume in the billions of Hong Kong dollars. Its recognition by Frost & Sullivan as a leading financial technology service provider in the Asia-Pacific underscores its impact on the industry. Furthermore, the establishment of a new AI laboratory in 2023 exemplifies Waton's dedication to innovation, particularly in AI-driven brokerage and asset management services, heralding a new era of 'AI as a Service' (AaaS).

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Beyond its technological and financial achievements, Waton Securities International is deeply committed to social and environmental causes. Through various charitable activities and ESG projects, including initiatives to support the employment development of disabled individuals within the fintech sector, Waton demonstrates a holistic approach to business. This balance of innovation and social responsibility aligns with Hong Kong's vision of a sustainable and inclusive financial industry.

Waton Securities International's endorsement by InvestHK not only highlights its achievements and contributions to the fintech landscape but also signals a brighter future for Hong Kong's financial sector. As the city continues to attract and nurture tech-driven businesses, partnerships like these are crucial in shaping a dynamic, innovative, and responsible economic ecosystem. Waton's journey from a pioneering fintech firm to a recognized industry leader exemplifies the potential for technology to transform financial services, making it a beacon for others in the region and beyond.