Business

Waterfront Property for Sale with a Unique Catch: No Residential Use Allowed

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Waterfront Property for Sale with a Unique Catch: No Residential Use Allowed

Imagine an idyllic waterfront property, the waves lapping gently against the shore, the sun setting in a blaze of color over the water. Now, imagine this property is up for grabs at a tantalizing price of $375,000. But there’s a twist: this property isn’t zoned for residential use. In simple terms, it’s not a place where you can live or spend the night.

The Catch

Such a unique precondition might seem baffling to potential buyers. The property, located at 9885 Galleon Dr, West Palm Beach, FL, is a 2-bed, 2-bath villa with a garage and den flex space. It sits within the Baywinds community, noted for its resort-style amenities. While its attributes paint a picture of a desirable home, the zoning regulations dictate otherwise.

The Potential

Despite the limitations, the property’s value lies not in its potential as a home, but in its location and alternate uses. It could serve as a commercial space or a recreational hub, offering unique potential for those seeking something other than a primary residence. The rules of the game are clear: you can own it, but you can’t live in it.

Buyer’s Perspective

Prospective buyers must consider the implications of such an unusual sale. The property’s worth is inherently tied to its potential for non-residential exploitation. While the price tag is attractive, the purchase requires an out-of-the-box approach to maximize its potential. Understanding this is critical to making an informed decision.

Ultimately, this waterfront property at $375,000 poses both a unique opportunity and a unique challenge. It’s a reminder that real estate extends beyond the conventional notion of ‘home’ and ventures into the realm of alternative possibilities.

Business Law
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

