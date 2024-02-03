Waste Management Firm Owner Faces Legal Challenge for Alleged Improper Waste Disposal

In the heart of Kent, a waste management company born from the ashes of the Covid pandemic finds itself at the center of legal scrutiny. Daniel Kernahan, the man behind Kernahan Contractors, stands accused of improper waste disposal, a claim that has cast a long shadow over his burgeoning business venture.

From Redundancy to Revenue

When the pandemic hit, Kernahan faced redundancy. Undeterred, he turned adversity into opportunity. Kernahan Contractors, operating from Medway City Estate near Rochester, soon saw success. In its first year, the company raked in a significant £250,000. Yet, this success story is now marred by allegations of environmental irresponsibility.

Accusations and Allegations

The Gravesham council has pointed a finger at Kernahan, accusing his company of neglecting to transfer waste to a licensed carrier in the spring of 2022. The waste, the council alleges, ended up on land owned by National Highways near the A2. Kernahan, representing himself in court, admits to not verifying the legitimacy of the waste site, which proved to be unauthorized. Yet, Kernahan insists he is no fly-tipper and has since bolstered his company's checks and compliance.

The Road Ahead

After Kernahan submitted his defense and supporting documents, the prosecutor requested an adjournment to review the case, hinting at a potential out-of-court settlement. The case has been rescheduled for May 7, with Kernahan advised that he may not need to attend if the issue is resolved beforehand. Kernahan's hope now is that the council will reconsider the criminal charge, potentially opting for a fixed penalty notice instead. The council, however, has stayed mute due to ongoing legal proceedings.

The legal challenge faced by Kernahan Contractors is a stark reminder of the environmental responsibilities incumbent upon waste management companies. As the case unfolds, it is a wake-up call for the industry to uphold the highest standards of environmental sustainability and compliance.