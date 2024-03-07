Warwick Ward and Ausa Forge Partnership to Enhance UK's Recycling and Construction Equipment Scene

Warwick Ward, a leading name in the machinery and equipment sector, has officially partnered with Ausa, a prominent compact machinery manufacturer, to distribute Ausa's specialized site dumpers, rough terrain forklifts, and compact telehandlers across key regions in England, including Yorkshire, the northeast, and the southeast. This strategic alliance aims to significantly bolster the equipment offerings in the recycling and construction industries, leveraging Warwick Ward's vast experience and Ausa's innovative product advancements.

Advertisment

Strategic Alliance for Industry Advancement

Simon Causier, the Commercial Director at Warwick Ward, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Ausa's recent model updates that have transformed their machinery into more reliable and advanced vehicles. Causier specifically praised the C251H, a 2.5-tonne capacity forklift, for its efficiency and capability in handling heavy loads, which he believes will be a game-changer in the sectors they serve. This collaboration is not just about expanding product lines; it's about bringing cutting-edge, efficient solutions to the recycling and construction markets.

Breaking New Ground

Advertisment

Russell Perrett, Ausa's Country Manager, sees the agreement as a gateway to new sectors where Ausa's products hold significant potential. With Warwick Ward's robust track record in the recycling and scrap metal industry, coupled with their high standards of customer support and industry expertise, Perrett is confident in the partnership's capacity to make a substantial impact. This move is poised to not only strengthen Warwick Ward's product portfolio but also to enhance Ausa's market penetration and sectoral reach in the UK.

Commitment to Excellence

Both Warwick Ward and Ausa are banking on this partnership to set new standards in the industry, driven by a mutual commitment to excellence and innovation. The collaboration is underpinned by Warwick Ward's long-standing relationships and reputation for excellence in the UK market, promising to elevate the availability and quality of machinery in the recycling and construction sectors. Through this alliance, the companies aim to deliver unparalleled value and support to their customers, setting a new benchmark for success and reliability in the industry.

As the partnership between Warwick Ward and Ausa unfolds, the implications for the UK's recycling and construction sectors are profound. With an enhanced equipment offering that combines reliability with advanced technology, the alliance is set to redefine industry standards. This strategic move not only signals a significant shift in the market landscape but also underscores the importance of innovation and quality in driving sectoral growth. As the industry watches closely, the Warwick Ward-Ausa partnership is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of construction and recycling equipment in the UK.