Wärtsilä Posts Record Highs in 2023 Financial Performance, Focuses on Decarbonisation

Despite a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and disruptions at key waterways, Finnish engineering company Wärtsilä has reported a record financial performance in 2023. With new highs in order intake, net sales, and cash flow from operating activities, the company's comparable operating result has improved by a remarkable 53% to EUR 497 million.

A Profitable Year for Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä's order intake grew organically at 22%, and net sales saw a 7% organic growth. The company's profitability improvements can be credited to growing services, enhancing the quality of revenues, and progress in turning around Energy Storage Optimization and former Voyage operations. Cash flow from operating activities significantly improved to EUR 822 million, driven by a better operating result, a high level of received customer payments, and continued working capital optimization.

Decarbonization and Sustainability Initiatives

Wärtsilä's focus on decarbonization technologies has yielded notable opportunities for newbuilds, retrofits, and conversions in both the marine and energy markets. The company has introduced the world's first 100% 4-stroke ammonia solution and a vast methanol engine portfolio, highlighting its role in the maritime industry's carbon neutrality efforts. Preparation is also underway for piloting a maritime carbon capture and storage (CCS) system.

Future Growth and Dividends

A significant 52% of Wärtsilä's revenue is derived from services, and the company sees growth opportunities by moving up the service value ladder. Furthermore, the company has been actively managing its business portfolio, including preparing for the divestment of certain units and reorganizing its reporting segments into Marine and Energy, with Portfolio Business reported separately. The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share for the financial year 2023, indicating the company's positive outlook.

The company forecasts an improved demand environment over the next 12 months and is on a clear path to reach its financial targets, driven by advancements in the service value ladder, the decarbonization transformation, and divestments of Portfolio Businesses.