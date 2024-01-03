Warm Weather Impacts Winter Business at Mille Lacs County Resorts

In the heart of Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, a slew of resorts that are typically buzzing with activity during the winter months are currently grappling with significant losses. The culprit? Unusually warm weather that has led to open water on Lake Mille Lacs, delaying the onset of popular winter activities like ice fishing and snowmobiling. These activities are the lifeblood of the local economy during this season, drawing in hordes of visitors who contribute to the thriving local businesses.

The Impact of Changing Weather Patterns

For Amanda Brandt, whose family has owned an ice fishing resort since 1961, this is an unprecedented situation. The lack of ice has brought their operations to a standstill, leaving them in a precarious position. Concerns for the safety of visitors have led to the erection of barricades to deter people from venturing onto the unsafe ice. This protective measure, while necessary, has further deepened the economic impact of the warm weather.

The ripple effects of this climatic anomaly are being felt across the community. Businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores, and bait shops that usually see a surge in patronage during this period are experiencing a downturn in their fortunes. Eddy Lyback, another resort owner in the area, is also facing closures, with all of his ice houses remaining on dry land.

Safety Over Business

Despite the dire economic consequences, both Brandt and Lyback remain steadfast in their commitment to safety. “A walleye is not worth a life,” asserts Brandt, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. There is a collective hope for a freeze that would allow for a shorter but busy season once conditions are deemed safe.

Efforts to Maintain Cleanliness on Frozen Lakes

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources enforcement bureau has been dealing with littering issues on frozen lakes, particularly Lake Mille Lacs. Ice anglers have been leaving behind trash, human waste, and sewage, prompting the 2023 Minnesota Legislature to empower state conservation officers to issue citations when the person is still on the ice near the offending trash. As per the new regulations, all garbage must be in a bag or a trash can at all times on the ice. Violating this rule is a petty misdemeanor and carries a fine of $100.