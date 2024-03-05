Walmart+ Members Outspend Average Shopper by 76%, Reveals Membership Spending Habits Comparison

New insights from Numerator show a striking difference in spending habits between Walmart+ and Amazon Prime members, with Walmart+ subscribers spending significantly more than their Amazon counterparts. This data brings to light the varying demographics and regional preferences of members from both retail giants, showcasing Walmart+'s strong appeal to families, rural consumers, and specific ethnic groups.

Membership Demographics and Regional Strongholds

Walmart+ members typically hail from lower-income brackets and have larger families with children, contrasting with the more evenly distributed demographics of Amazon Prime members. These Walmart+ subscribers predominantly reside in areas where Walmart has a strong physical presence, especially in the South Atlantic and West South Central regions of the U.S. This geographical preference underscores Walmart's strategic advantage in these areas, where it has historically built a loyal customer base.

Spending Patterns and Retailer Loyalty

The spending disparity is notable, with Walmart+ members spending 76% more than the average Walmart shopper. This includes a 31% increase in-store and a staggering 206% more on walmart.com. Interestingly, over 80% of known Walmart+ members also maintain an Amazon Prime membership, yet their spending clearly skews towards Walmart, both in-store and online. This trend suggests that Walmart+ membership effectively encourages higher spending and greater retailer loyalty among its subscribers.

Impact on Online and Grocery Shopping

Walmart+ members are not only spending more across the board but are also four times more likely to utilize Walmart's grocery delivery services compared to the average Walmart shopper. This preference for online grocery services, along with a higher inclination towards weekly online purchases and bulk buying, indicates a significant impact of Walmart+ on consumer shopping behaviors, particularly in the convenience-driven CPG categories.

While Amazon continues to dominate the online retail space, Walmart+ is carving out a niche among dedicated shoppers who value the convenience of online shopping combined with the reliability of a trusted, physical retail presence. This unique positioning is likely to influence future strategies for both retail behemoths as they vie for the loyalty of America's diverse shopping populace.