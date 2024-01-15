Walmart Attracts High-End Shoppers with Affordable Diamond Jewelry Amid Inflation

In the midst of a prolonged inflation period, Walmart, the world’s premier retailer, has succeeded in drawing new, higher-income clientele with their competitively priced grocery items. To further appeal to this demographic, Walmart has broadened its fine jewelry range, with a special emphasis on lab-grown diamond jewelry – a more pocket-friendly alternative to traditionally mined diamonds.

Walmart’s Focus on Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

With the holiday season in full swing, Walmart unveiled an array of lab-grown diamond styles, notably a 1.5-carat engagement ring listed at a mere $698. This is a striking markdown compared to the typical retail price of $6,000 for a mined diamond of the same carat weight. This move comes as global sales for lab-grown diamonds witnessed a dramatic surge, tallying nearly $12 billion in 2022, up from less than $1 billion in 2016. This sharp increase underscores a burgeoning consumer interest in these budget-conscious alternatives.

Industry-Wide Embrace of Affordable Jewelry

Other industry players are also devising ways to provide affordable jewelry options. Jared, a subsidiary of Signet Jewelers, is piloting a personalized 24-karat gold ingot charm that can be adorned or held as an investment. Despite its omnipresence as a holiday and Valentine’s Day gift, the sector grapples with challenges, notably a potential dip in engagement ring sales due to social distancing measures impacting the dating scene during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Resilience of Fine Jewelry Sales

Nevertheless, fine jewelry sales have proven more robust than their costume jewelry counterparts, projecting a nearly 4% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels. This equates to a total of $62.85 billion in the U.S. by 2023, while costume jewelry sales are anticipated to drop by around 12%. Amid these industry dynamics, REEDS Jewelers, a jewelery retailer since 1946, continues to offer discounts and promo codes on various jewelry items, alongside free standard shipping on orders exceeding $50.

Meanwhile, Anzie launched an economical and beautiful interpretation of the two-stone trend in fine jewelry. Their new Toi et Moi collection, featuring emeralds, moonstone, and topaz set in 14K gold, is aimed at providing customers with luxurious everyday wear.