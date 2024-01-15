en English
Walmart Attracts High-End Shoppers with Affordable Diamond Jewelry Amid Inflation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
In the midst of a prolonged inflation period, Walmart, the world’s premier retailer, has succeeded in drawing new, higher-income clientele with their competitively priced grocery items. To further appeal to this demographic, Walmart has broadened its fine jewelry range, with a special emphasis on lab-grown diamond jewelry – a more pocket-friendly alternative to traditionally mined diamonds.

Walmart’s Focus on Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

With the holiday season in full swing, Walmart unveiled an array of lab-grown diamond styles, notably a 1.5-carat engagement ring listed at a mere $698. This is a striking markdown compared to the typical retail price of $6,000 for a mined diamond of the same carat weight. This move comes as global sales for lab-grown diamonds witnessed a dramatic surge, tallying nearly $12 billion in 2022, up from less than $1 billion in 2016. This sharp increase underscores a burgeoning consumer interest in these budget-conscious alternatives.

Industry-Wide Embrace of Affordable Jewelry

Other industry players are also devising ways to provide affordable jewelry options. Jared, a subsidiary of Signet Jewelers, is piloting a personalized 24-karat gold ingot charm that can be adorned or held as an investment. Despite its omnipresence as a holiday and Valentine’s Day gift, the sector grapples with challenges, notably a potential dip in engagement ring sales due to social distancing measures impacting the dating scene during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Resilience of Fine Jewelry Sales

Nevertheless, fine jewelry sales have proven more robust than their costume jewelry counterparts, projecting a nearly 4% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels. This equates to a total of $62.85 billion in the U.S. by 2023, while costume jewelry sales are anticipated to drop by around 12%. Amid these industry dynamics, REEDS Jewelers, a jewelery retailer since 1946, continues to offer discounts and promo codes on various jewelry items, alongside free standard shipping on orders exceeding $50.

Meanwhile, Anzie launched an economical and beautiful interpretation of the two-stone trend in fine jewelry. Their new Toi et Moi collection, featuring emeralds, moonstone, and topaz set in 14K gold, is aimed at providing customers with luxurious everyday wear.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

