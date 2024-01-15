Wallenstam AB Elevates Erik Klang to Group Management Team

Wallenstam AB, a renowned property company, has announced the appointment of Erik Klang to its Group Management Team as of 2024. The move comes as Wallenstam prepares for a potential surge in property transactions in 2024, following a relatively slow year in 2023.

Experienced Hand at the Helm

Klang, a seasoned professional within the company, has held various roles since joining Wallenstam in 2015. Initially appointed as a Project Developer, he transitioned to the role of Land and Development Manager in Stockholm from 2019 to 2022. In early 2023, he moved to Wallenstam’s headquarters in Gothenburg, taking up a new role as a Business Strategist.

Prepared for a Dynamic Year

As a member of the Group Management team in 2024, Klang will be tasked with evaluating sales and acquisition prospects for the Group. His responsibilities will also include executing decided transactions. The strategic appointment signals Wallenstam’s readiness to seize potential opportunities in the property sector in the coming year.

Wallenstam AB: Building Sustainable Futures

Wallenstam AB, operating in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Uppsala, is a property company committed to managing, building, and developing properties for sustainable living and enterprise. With a property holding valued at around SEK 63 billion, the company serves a customer base of approximately 12,000 households and 1,000 enterprises. Since 1984, Wallenstam’s B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to sustainable property development.