en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wallenstam AB Elevates Erik Klang to Group Management Team

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Wallenstam AB Elevates Erik Klang to Group Management Team

Wallenstam AB, a renowned property company, has announced the appointment of Erik Klang to its Group Management Team as of 2024. The move comes as Wallenstam prepares for a potential surge in property transactions in 2024, following a relatively slow year in 2023.

Experienced Hand at the Helm

Klang, a seasoned professional within the company, has held various roles since joining Wallenstam in 2015. Initially appointed as a Project Developer, he transitioned to the role of Land and Development Manager in Stockholm from 2019 to 2022. In early 2023, he moved to Wallenstam’s headquarters in Gothenburg, taking up a new role as a Business Strategist.

Prepared for a Dynamic Year

As a member of the Group Management team in 2024, Klang will be tasked with evaluating sales and acquisition prospects for the Group. His responsibilities will also include executing decided transactions. The strategic appointment signals Wallenstam’s readiness to seize potential opportunities in the property sector in the coming year.

Wallenstam AB: Building Sustainable Futures

Wallenstam AB, operating in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Uppsala, is a property company committed to managing, building, and developing properties for sustainable living and enterprise. With a property holding valued at around SEK 63 billion, the company serves a customer base of approximately 12,000 households and 1,000 enterprises. Since 1984, Wallenstam’s B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to sustainable property development.

0
Business Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Global Economists' Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty
The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a pivotal platform for policymakers and business leaders to address the pressing issues impacting the global economy. To provide a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the world economy, a survey of over 60 chief economists has been conducted. This survey
Global Economists' Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
4 mins ago
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
Starlink's Entry Into India's Space Economy Delayed Over Ownership Disclosure Concerns
4 mins ago
Starlink's Entry Into India's Space Economy Delayed Over Ownership Disclosure Concerns
USAID and PHLPost Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce Capabilities
4 mins ago
USAID and PHLPost Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce Capabilities
Arvind Ltd Unveils World's First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability
4 mins ago
Arvind Ltd Unveils World's First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability
Philippine Senator Raffy Tulfo Engages Singapore Executives on Energy Investment
4 mins ago
Philippine Senator Raffy Tulfo Engages Singapore Executives on Energy Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
12 seconds
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
3 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
4 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
4 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
4 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
4 mins
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
5 mins
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
5 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app