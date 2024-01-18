W.A.G Payment Solutions Plc Announces Substantial Revenue Growth

W.A.G Payment Solutions Plc (WPS.L), a leading processor of freight and road payments across Europe, has announced a significant surge in its annual revenue. The company’s growth has been propelled by organic expansion, a surge in new clientele and successful cross-selling of additional services. Further bolstering its financial standing is the acquisition of Inelo, which contributed approximately 37 million euros to the revenue pool.

Impressive Revenue Growth

The full-year revenue soared to approximately 256 million euros, marking a remarkable increase from the previous year’s tally of 191 million euros. The fourth quarter alone witnessed a revenue upswing to 72 million euros, showing a favourable comparison to the 55 million euros recorded in the same period last year.

Customer and Truck Increases

W.A.G Payment Solutions also reported an uptick in the average number of active customers utilising their payment solutions. The number rose to 18,800 from 17,522 in the previous year. Similarly, the number of active trucks registered a rise to 98,300 from 90,980.

Future Growth Projections

Looking ahead, W.A.G Payment Solutions is projecting a net revenue growth in the mid-teens for the near term. The company anticipates a return to high teens over the medium term. The projected margin levels for FY 2023 are expected to align with FY 2022, which stands at around 43%. Over the medium term, these are likely to improve to the high forties.

W.A.G Payment Solutions Plc, with its integrated payments and mobility platform, is a key player in the commercial road transportation industry. The company offers critical payment solutions for professional transport and freight forwarding companies. It also operates a network of petrol stations and provides energy and toll payments, tax refund and fleet management services. The company’s role in electronic toll payments on European road networks and the sale of navigation licenses has further solidified its position in the sector.