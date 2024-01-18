en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

W.A.G Payment Solutions Plc Announces Substantial Revenue Growth

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
W.A.G Payment Solutions Plc Announces Substantial Revenue Growth

W.A.G Payment Solutions Plc (WPS.L), a leading processor of freight and road payments across Europe, has announced a significant surge in its annual revenue. The company’s growth has been propelled by organic expansion, a surge in new clientele and successful cross-selling of additional services. Further bolstering its financial standing is the acquisition of Inelo, which contributed approximately 37 million euros to the revenue pool.

Impressive Revenue Growth

The full-year revenue soared to approximately 256 million euros, marking a remarkable increase from the previous year’s tally of 191 million euros. The fourth quarter alone witnessed a revenue upswing to 72 million euros, showing a favourable comparison to the 55 million euros recorded in the same period last year.

Customer and Truck Increases

W.A.G Payment Solutions also reported an uptick in the average number of active customers utilising their payment solutions. The number rose to 18,800 from 17,522 in the previous year. Similarly, the number of active trucks registered a rise to 98,300 from 90,980.

Future Growth Projections

Looking ahead, W.A.G Payment Solutions is projecting a net revenue growth in the mid-teens for the near term. The company anticipates a return to high teens over the medium term. The projected margin levels for FY 2023 are expected to align with FY 2022, which stands at around 43%. Over the medium term, these are likely to improve to the high forties.

W.A.G Payment Solutions Plc, with its integrated payments and mobility platform, is a key player in the commercial road transportation industry. The company offers critical payment solutions for professional transport and freight forwarding companies. It also operates a network of petrol stations and provides energy and toll payments, tax refund and fleet management services. The company’s role in electronic toll payments on European road networks and the sale of navigation licenses has further solidified its position in the sector.

0
Business Europe
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Betting on Scandal: A Journalist's Unconventional Approach Raises Questions
Independent investigative journalist, Chris Brunet, uncovered a scandal that sent shockwaves through academia’s hallowed halls, leading to the resignation of Claudine Gay, former Harvard President. The plagiarism and data fabrication allegations, meticulously exposed by Brunet, painted an alarming picture of academic deception at one of the world’s most prestigious institutions. However, the timeline of Gay’s
Betting on Scandal: A Journalist's Unconventional Approach Raises Questions
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
14 mins ago
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
28 mins ago
Railway Stocks Outperform Nifty Giants with Skyrocketing Returns
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
3 mins ago
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
4 mins ago
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
8 mins ago
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio State University's SOAR Study: A Leap Forward in Mental Health Research
25 seconds
Ohio State University's SOAR Study: A Leap Forward in Mental Health Research
NBL Playoff Race Heats Up: Breakers and 36ers Secure Crucial Wins
1 min
NBL Playoff Race Heats Up: Breakers and 36ers Secure Crucial Wins
Lucas Lockwood to Face Hearing for Goalie Interference: A Test for Player Safety in NHL
2 mins
Lucas Lockwood to Face Hearing for Goalie Interference: A Test for Player Safety in NHL
14th Annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run: A Tribute to Courage and Community Support
2 mins
14th Annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run: A Tribute to Courage and Community Support
Lalu Yadav's Kin Nagendra Embroiled in Patna Extortion Case
3 mins
Lalu Yadav's Kin Nagendra Embroiled in Patna Extortion Case
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
3 mins
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
4 mins
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones
4 mins
Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones
Testimonies Shed Light on Imran Khan's Toshakhana Case
5 mins
Testimonies Shed Light on Imran Khan's Toshakhana Case
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app