VTEX Partners with ChannelEngine to Boost Global Ecommerce Reach for Merchants

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - VTEX, the global enterprise digital commerce platform, announced today its partnership with ChannelEngine, a leading global marketplace integration platform. This alliance allows VTEX merchants to sell to more than 700 marketplaces globally, scaling their existing revenue opportunities while also enabling them to enter new international markets seamlessly.

Strategic Collaboration for Ecommerce Excellence

VTEX, renowned for its flexibility, composability, and comprehensive features, enables the seamless distribution of current product information across various marketplaces, ecommerce platforms, and social commerce channels directly from PIM and ERP systems. Coupled with ChannelEngine's capabilities in product syndication and order orchestration, VTEX merchants can enhance and improve shopping experiences tailored to their needs, along with the opportunity to expand their sales on premier international marketplaces.

Expanding Global Footprints

"We are thrilled about our promising partnership with VTEX, aimed at propelling innovation and excellence in the ecommerce domain. By merging VTEX's robust ecommerce solutions with our integration platform, we will create a compelling offering for merchants seeking to elevate their online presence. This collaboration allows clients to seamlessly launch products across diverse landscapes and markets," said Niels Floors, VP Strategic Partnerships from ChannelEngine.

A Unified Vision for the Future of Commerce

Commenting on this occasion, Prakash Gurumoorthy, General Manager, EMEA & APAC at VTEX said, "We are delighted to partner with ChannelEngine, leveraging their extensive portfolio and commitment to innovation, all driven by a shared objective of establishing the groundwork for connected commerce. With our collective strengths, our goal is to equip businesses with transformative ecommerce capabilities, fostering growth and success. This collaboration marks a significant stride for both companies and underscores our mutual dedication to advancing the ecommerce landscape."

The partnership between VTEX and ChannelEngine symbolizes a significant leap forward in the ecommerce sector, providing a robust solution for businesses aiming to expand their online presence and sales globally. By leveraging the strengths and expertise of both platforms, retailers and brands worldwide can now access a comprehensive range of marketplaces, optimizing their sales processes and enhancing customer experiences across borders.