Voxa Appoints Alecsandra Roman as CMO: Redefining Digital Storytelling in Eastern Europe

In a significant move that underscores the growing influence of digital storytelling in Eastern Europe, Voxa, a leading Romanian platform for audiobooks and e-books, announced the appointment of Alecsandra Roman as its Chief Marketing Officer for Romania. With plans for regional expansion on the horizon in 2024, Roman's role will be pivotal in steering Voxa's brand vision and marketing strategies across new frontiers. With over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications, including a noteworthy tenure at Netflix, Roman brings a wealth of expertise and a track record of innovative campaigns that resonate with audiences far and wide.

Advertisment

Charting a New Course with Alecsandra Roman

Alecsandra Roman's appointment comes at a crucial juncture for Voxa, as it eyes expansion beyond Romanian borders. Her extensive experience, particularly in the dynamic landscape of digital content distribution, positions her perfectly to lead Voxa's marketing endeavors. At Netflix, Roman was instrumental in repositioning the 365 Days franchise globally and spearheading marketing efforts for highly acclaimed series such as The Witcher, La Casa de Papel, and Stranger Things in Central and Eastern Europe. These initiatives not only amplified the franchises' global presence but also significantly enhanced social media engagement and audience reach in the region.

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Advertisment

Prior to her groundbreaking work at Netflix, Roman honed her skills at some of the most prestigious marketing and communication agencies, including jazz, Graffiti BBDO, and FCB Bucharest. Her creative vision and leadership led to campaigns that received both global and local acclaim, setting new benchmarks in the industry. At Voxa, Roman has already made her mark with strategic initiatives such as Black Friday, "Month of Stories", and "Radio Theater Returns", initiatives that not only showcase her innovative approach to marketing but also her commitment to enriching Romania's cultural landscape.

Voxa's Vision for the Future

Under Alecsandra Roman's guidance, Voxa is set to redefine the digital storytelling experience. Dan Vidraşcu, CEO of Voxa, lauds Roman's dynamic leadership and creativity as key to expanding Voxa's footprint beyond Romania. "Alecsandra's appointment signals a new chapter in Voxa's journey," Vidraşcu remarked. "Her proven track record, especially in engaging audiences across Central and Eastern Europe, will be invaluable as we embark on our regional expansion in 2024."

As Voxa prepares for its next phase of growth, Alecsandra Roman's strategic vision and experiential depth in the marketing realm herald a promising future for the brand. Her appointment not only emphasizes Voxa's commitment to excellence and innovation but also highlights the increasing significance of digital content platforms in shaping the cultural narratives of the future. With Roman at the helm of its marketing strategies, Voxa is poised to captivate and engage audiences across new geographies, crafting a legacy of digital storytelling that transcends borders.