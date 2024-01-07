Volvo Group Proposes Battery Storage Installation in Carlisle Centre

Swedish automobile giant, Volvo Group, has put forth a planning application to the Cumberland Council, proposing the installation of a battery storage container at the Volvo Truck and Bus centre located in Kingstown Broadway, Carlisle. The initiative, which involves significant ground works and the construction of a robust foundation, is intended to support the substantial weight of the battery storage unit.

A Continuation of Volvo’s Sustainable Vision

This move aligns with the company’s use of the site since 1998, marking another milestone in Volvo’s commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions. The application underscores that the proposed development is in full compliance with the Planning Portal’s guidance on Permitted Development for warehouses and industrial buildings.

Development within Boundaries

It is noteworthy to mention that the development, as outlined in the application, will be confined within the curtilage boundary of the building. Furthermore, it will not exceed 17 square meters in size, thereby limiting any potential negative impact on the surrounding area.

Review Underway

As of now, the council’s planning officers are deep into reviewing the application. The decision will certainly carry implications for similar industrial projects in the region, setting a potential precedent for the integration of sustainable energy storage solutions into existing infrastructure.