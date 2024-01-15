en English
Business

Volvo Group Eyes Potential Sale of Defense Vehicle Manufacturer Arquus

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Volvo Group Eyes Potential Sale of Defense Vehicle Manufacturer Arquus

In a significant development, the Volvo Group, a global leader in transport and infrastructure solutions, has entered into an option agreement with John Cockerill Defense. This move grants Volvo the potential to sell Arquus, a defense vehicle manufacturing company. The agreement, however, is contingent upon the completion of mandatory staff consultations, set to conclude in the first quarter of 2024.

Implications for Volvo Group

The proposed sale of Arquus, a firm specializing in manufacturing vehicles for defense forces, will reflect a negative impact on Volvo Group’s operating income. The impact is estimated to be around SEK 1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite its workforce of approximately 1,200 employees, Arquus contributed to only about 1% of Volvo Group’s revenues in 2022. The earnings effect from the option agreement will be reported under the segment ‘Group Functions & Other’, but will not factor into the adjusted operating income.

Conditions for Finalization

The finalization of the Arquus divestment is subject to receiving governmental approvals and satisfying other conditions. This move by Volvo is part of a larger strategic decision-making process where organizations often divest parts of their operations to focus on core areas.

The Volvo Group: A Global Enterprise

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Volvo Group is a global enterprise providing transport and infrastructure solutions. Its broad spectrum of services includes trucks, buses, construction equipment, and power solutions for various applications. Furthermore, it offers financing and services to enhance customer productivity. Since its foundation in 1927, Volvo has become a global player, employing over 100,000 people and operating in nearly 190 markets. In 2022, the company’s net sales reached approximately SEK 372 billion, and its shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Business Sweden Transportation
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

