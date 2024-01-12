en English
Automotive

Volvo Cars Halts Belgium Plant Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Volvo Cars has declared a temporary cessation in production at its Gent, Belgium plant for three days starting the following week. This move has been necessitated due to a delay in gearbox deliveries, a repercussion of the heightened security situation in the Red Sea. The Red Sea region, which houses one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, has been plagued with attacks on vessels, leading to substantial disruptions.

The Ripple Effect of Red Sea Attacks

These attacks, reportedly backed by Iranian-supported Houthi militants expressing solidarity with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, have forced shipping companies to reroute container vessels. The new route navigates around southern Africa, eschewing the Suez Canal, consequently extending the journey from Asia to Europe by approximately ten days. This detour also adds an extra burden of roughly $1 million in fuel costs per trip.

Volvo’s Production and Delivery Remains Unscathed

Despite these challenges, Volvo Cars reassures that the halt in production will not affect its car deliveries or production targets. Furthermore, the company’s other European plant situated in Gothenburg, Sweden, remains unaffected.

Other Companies Impacted

Volvo Cars isn’t the only company feeling the pinch of the Red Sea disruptions. Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, has also reported a disruption in their production due to these attacks. Other industry news of note includes the European Commission’s plans to inspect Chinese automakers for potential punitive tariffs, Hertz Global Holdings’ decision to sell a portion of its electric vehicle fleet, and Tesla’s suspension of production at its Berlin factory owing to component shortages.

Global Implications

Furthermore, the geopolitical landscape continues to be volatile, with the recent seizure of a tanker by Iran and concerns arising about the New York share listing of Brazilian meat company JBS SA. As the situation in the Red Sea continues to unfold, the global automobile industry, among others, holds its breath, anticipating the long-term impacts of these disruptions.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

