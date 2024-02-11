Voltas Battles Financial Crisis: ₹750 Crore Entangled in Qatar's Construction Projects

Voltas, the Tata Group's air conditioning giant, finds itself in the midst of a financial quagmire, with ₹750 crore in funds entangled in Qatar's construction landscape. This revelation comes from the company's MD and CEO, Pradeep Bakshi, who has shed light on the uphill battle Voltas faces in securing overdue payments and meeting project deadlines.

A Tangled Web of Delayed Payments and Bank Guarantees

As the Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services segment reported a loss of ₹120 crore in the December quarter, Voltas found itself grappling with an unprecedented predicament. The company was compelled to provision ₹106.43 crore for the fiscal year 2023 due to contract cancellations and the encashment of bank guarantees by contractors. In an ethically questionable move, these contractors encashed the guarantees, further exacerbating the financial strain on Voltas.

A Plea for Help: Indian Government and Embassy in Qatar

The significance of the situation has prompted Voltas to seek assistance from the Indian government and the embassy in Qatar. The company hopes that these entities can facilitate a resolution, enabling Voltas to recover the funds that are currently stuck in the tumultuous project landscape.

A Cautious Approach to Project Selection and Consolidation

In the wake of these challenges, Voltas has adopted a more cautious approach to project selection. The company aims to fortify its position in the room air conditioner sector, focusing on strategic growth and stability. This strategic shift signifies Voltas' commitment to learning from this ordeal and emerging stronger and more resilient.

