Volkswagen Expects Surge in Orders with Updated Models Amidst Challenges

Volkswagen AG forecasts an uptick in orders across western Europe in the coming months as the German automaker rolls out updated versions of popular models like the Golf.
With a robust pipeline of more than 30 new products slated for release this year, including the all-electric Porsche Macan and the ID.7 sedan, Volkswagen aims to revitalize its sales amid challenges faced by its software and battery businesses, which reported operating losses for 2023.
Challenges and Ambitions in the Electric Vehicle Market
Despite efforts to bolster its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, Volkswagen confronts economic uncertainty, high interest rates, and fierce competition in the EV segment. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz acknowledges the challenges ahead but highlights the positive outlook with slight market growth and the introduction of promising new models. However, the company faces pressure to improve its performance in China, where domestic competitor BYD Co. surpassed Volkswagen as the best-selling automaker last year.
Strategic Shifts and Market Projections
Volkswagen is actively working to regain market share in China by revamping its electric offerings and partnering with local EV manufacturer Xpeng Inc. The company aims to enhance its competitiveness with cost-effective batteries and advanced automated-driving features, targeting a resurgence in market share by 2026. Despite operating losses in its software and battery divisions, Volkswagen anticipates sales growth of up to 5% this year, albeit slower than the 15% growth recorded last year.
Focus on North America and Growth Prospects
While Volkswagen prepares to cede market share in China temporarily, it sees North America as a promising growth market in 2024. Antlitz underscores the potential for North America to become Volkswagen's largest growth market this year, signaling the company's strategic focus amid evolving market dynamics.