Vocational Trucks & Equipment Launches New Corporation to Redefine Industry Standards

In a significant move to redefine the vocational truck and equipment industry standards, Vocational Trucks & Equipment (VTE) announces the formation of a new corporation. The established companies, including Tampa Crane & Body, Environmental Equipment Sales & Service, Sunbelt Waste Equipment, and Balar Equipment, are now united under this new entity. The consolidation aims to offer a broad spectrum of products and services nationwide.

Leadership and Vision

Taking the helm of VTE are two seasoned professionals, Robby Dehart as CEO and Matt McLeish as President. Their extensive experience with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and vocational truck dealerships adds depth to VTE's industry knowledge. The new corporation is poised to leverage the collective experience and expertise of these integrated businesses, striving to emerge as a leader in the sector.

Unification of Excellence

The formation of VTE is described as a unification of excellence, expertise, and experience. The focus is on delivering quality, service, and value. The companies under VTE's umbrella represent leading body and equipment manufacturers, including Heil Environmental, Vac-Con, and others.

A Promise of Enhancement

VTE's formation is seen as an enhancement commitment to the quality and scope of services and products that customers rely on. The new corporation promises to exceed expectations and provide exceptional customer support. VTE is designed to provide a one-stop-shop solution for vocational truck and equipment needs, backed by the expertise and commitment of its dealership teams.