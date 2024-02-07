Vitro Architectural Glass Unveils SungateThermL Glass: A Leap in Thermal Efficiency

In a significant stride towards sustainability and thermal efficiency in the glass industry, Vitro Architectural Glass has introduced its new product, SungateThermL glass. This innovative product is a low-emissivity (low-e) coating designed to be applied on the interior surface of insulating glass units (IGUs) to enhance their thermal performance. A testament to Vitro's commitment to sustainable solutions, SungateThermL glass is a game-changer in heat insulation.

Revolutionizing Thermal Performance

The unique coating of SungateThermL glass aims to minimize heat transfer, thereby significantly improving the U-values - a measure of heat loss. The boost in U-values implies superior insulation, keeping interiors warm during cold weather and cool in scorching conditions. When SungateThermL glass is combined with Solarban solar control low-e glass, another innovative product from Vitro, the thermal efficiency is further enhanced.

Maintaining Aesthetic Appeal

While SungateThermL glass promises a revolution in thermal efficiency, it does not compromise on the visual appeal. The low-e coating maintains a colorless and low reflective appearance, ensuring the aesthetic charm of the glass remains intact. Erin Casci, the Product Manager for MSVD Coated Products at Vitro Architectural Glass, emphasized that the newly introduced glass maintains high visible light transmittance, offering clear views and a natural look akin to uncoated glass.

Available Exclusively through Vitro Authorized and Certified Fabricators

Vitro Architectural Glass has made SungateThermL glass available exclusively through Vitro Authorized and Vitro Certified fabricators. The product is not only durable and resistant to mechanical abrasion but also offers high-performance configurations for glazing contractors. Pairing SungateThermL glass with Solarban 70 glass, known for its transparent, neutral aesthetic and low interior and exterior reflectance, results in an IGU that is both aesthetically pleasing and thermally efficient.