Vistara Crisis Escalates: Over 150 Flights Cancelled Amid Pilot Protest and Pay Dispute

Vistara's operational challenges have intensified with over 150 flights cancelled and 160 delayed, following a mass sick call by pilots protesting against pay cuts post-merger with Air India. The disagreement centers on revised contracts that significantly reduce pay for junior co-pilots, sparking unrest among the crew. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called for a detailed report and immediate actions to alleviate passenger inconvenience.

Roots of the Dispute

The conflict arose after Vistara's merger with Air India led to an overhaul of pilot contracts, reducing mandated flying hours and consequently, salaries. Junior co-pilots face a stark reduction from ₹2.35 lakh to ₹1.88 lakh monthly, with the new contracts also affecting their promotion prospects. This has led to a significant number of pilots reporting sick, disrupting the airline's schedule amidst peak travel season.

Immediate Responses and Actions

In response to the escalating situation, Vistara has taken temporary measures like reducing flight frequency and deploying larger aircraft to manage passenger loads more effectively. The airline's statement emphasized their commitment to minimizing customer discomfort and working towards normalizing operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also stepped in, requiring daily updates from Vistara to closely monitor the situation.

Looking Ahead

The ongoing crisis poses significant challenges for Vistara, highlighting the complexities of mergers and the importance of addressing employee concerns promptly. The airline's efforts to stabilize operations and the government's involvement underscore the critical nature of the situation. As Vistara navigates through these turbulent times, the resolution of this dispute will be crucial for its future trajectory and the broader aviation industry's stability.