Vista Equity Partners Acquires EngageSmart in $4.0 Billion Deal

Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm, has acquired EngageSmart, Inc., a top-tier provider of customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. The deal, valued at a significant $4.0 billion, was settled at $23.00 per share in cash, marking a pivotal transition for EngageSmart from a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange to a privately held entity.

Vista Equity Partners Fuels EngageSmart's Growth

Vista Equity Partners is set to fuel EngageSmart's forthcoming growth phase. The investment firm plans to utilize its abundant resources and value creation proficiency to fortify EngageSmart's dominance in the vertical software and payments arena. The acquisition received the green light from EngageSmart's stockholders in a special meeting.

A New Chapter for EngageSmart

The acquisition heralds a new chapter for EngageSmart. The cessation of the company's common stock trading underscores this significant shift. EngageSmart's success has been rooted in its consistent innovation and product leadership. With this acquisition, the company hopes to leverage Vista's expertise to bolster these strengths further and accelerate its growth.

Key Players and Advisors in the Acquisition

The acquisition process saw the involvement of several financial and legal advisors. This included giants in the industry like Evercore, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

EngageSmart's CEO, Bob Bennett, voiced his optimism for the company's future under Vista's guidance. Vista's Co-Head, Michael Fosnaugh, expressed eagerness to back EngageSmart's growth, and Managing Director, Jeff Wilson, aligned with the company's commitment to its customers. The deal also sees the continuation of EngageSmart's partnership with General Atlantic, another significant technology investor.