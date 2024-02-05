Vision RNG Appoints Renewable Energy Veteran Steve Cowman as Board Advisor

Renewable energy company Vision RNG, LLC, has announced the appointment of Steve Cowman to its advisory board. With over 20 years of extensive management experience, Cowman's addition to the team is set to bring in a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Having held key roles in various global industries, including sustainable and renewable energy, waste management, and manufacturing sectors, his insights are anticipated to drive Vision RNG's growth trajectory.

Proven Expertise in Renewable Energy

Cowman's proficiency extends to more than a decade of direct executive involvement in Landfill Gas (LFG) and its beneficial use. As a proven leader, his trail of achievements includes a tenure as the President and CEO of Energy Developments, INC. (EDI), where he expanded capacity by over 200% and spearheaded multiple acquisitions. This track record underscores his ability to drive significant growth and operational efficiency in the renewable energy sector.

Strategic Appointment for Vision RNG

Established in 2021, Vision RNG, backed by Vision Ridge Partners, is committed to developing and maximizing the use of LFG for partners in landfill and off-take sites. The appointment of Cowman, with his extensive experience and insight, aligns well with the company's strategic objectives. As a board advisor, he will be instrumental in shaping the company's growth initiatives and strategic planning.

A Future-Forward Move

The CEO of Vision RNG, Bill Johnson, underscored the significance of this appointment. Johnson highlighted Cowman's experience as a key factor in contributing to the company's growth. He emphasized that Cowman's appointment comes at a crucial time, as Vision RNG is poised to make substantial strides in sustainable and renewable energy. Cowman's appointment marks a future-forward move for Vision RNG, as it continues to innovate and create a sustainable future.