Virginia Looks to Attract NBA, NHL Teams with New Sports Authority

Virginia's legislative body is currently discussing a proposal to establish a new Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority. This initiative is aimed at attracting the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to a prospective sports arena located in Alexandria. The ambitious plan includes the construction of an entertainment district complete with a concert venue, hotels, restaurants, and an extensive retail, housing, and commercial space spanning several million square feet.

Creating an East Coast Corridor for Sports and Innovation

The proposed entertainment district is intended to synergize with other significant developments in the region, such as Amazon HQ2 and the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. This would effectively create a major East Coast corridor for sports, innovation, and entertainment. The project, which carries a budget of $2 billion, is planned to be financed without any upfront state funds or new taxes. Instead, it would rely on revenues generated by the project and bonds backed by the state's 'contingent moral obligation'.

Implications for Virginia's Economy and Infrastructure

The Virginia Debt Capacity Advisory Committee has given its assurance that using this method of financing will not impact the state's borrowing capacity for projects that do not generate revenue. Former Virginia Secretary of Finance and Transportation, Aubrey Layne, has thrown his weight behind the project. He emphasized its potential to stimulate a $12 billion economic impact over four decades, create around 30,000 jobs, and significantly contribute to transportation, infrastructure, and education. All these benefits are expected to materialize without jeopardizing Virginia's fiscal reputation or commitments to the general fund.

Awaiting the General Assembly's Decision

The approval of the General Assembly is, however, hinged on assessing the rewards and the risks associated with the project. The proposal has sparked debates in both Washington D.C. and Virginia, presenting potential obstacles for Ted Leonsis, who has been striving to build a new arena and mixed-use development for the NBA Wizards and NHL Capitals in Alexandria. The movement towards transparency will likely be a significant factor in overcoming these challenges.