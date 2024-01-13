en English
Business

Virginia Beach Oceanfront Community to Rise from Ashes: New Storefront Design Unveiled

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Virginia Beach Oceanfront Community to Rise from Ashes: New Storefront Design Unveiled

In the aftermath of a devastating fire that rocked the Oceanfront community in Virginia Beach, Vakos Development Company announces its plans for a fresh start. The company is prepared to rebuild the destroyed storefronts, presenting a new architectural vision almost six months post-disaster. As the Oceanfront community begins to heal, this new design signifies resurgence and resilience.

Designing Resilience

Matthew Vakos, CEO of Vakos Development Company, has confirmed that construction will commence as soon as the city grants the necessary permit. The estimated timeline projects the shell building to be completed by the end of May. However, the timeframe for the individual stores will depend on their respective tenants.

The new design is a product of meticulous planning and consideration of the community’s needs. Multiple ideas, sketches, and drawings were evaluated before settling on the final design. Architect Jinal Kothari from OneSpace design played a significant role in refining the conceptualization, ensuring that the design is not just aesthetically pleasing but also functional for both tenants and customers.

The Community’s Reaction

The Atlantic Avenue Association, which represents the local community, has reacted positively to the news. Board member George Kotarides expressed a collective sense of anticipation towards the new development. Despite the sorrowful loss caused by the tragedy, the prospect of a revitalized Oceanfront community is a beacon of hope.

A Symbol of Renewal

The new design represents a significant step towards recovery for the Oceanfront community. It symbolizes resilience and a shared determination to rebuild and move forward. The final design, which will soon transform the scarred landscape, is testament to the undying spirit of Virginia Beach and its capacity to rise from the ashes.

Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

