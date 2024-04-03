Virgin Atlantic Expects Return to Profitability in 2024 after Impressive 2023 Performance

Virgin Atlantic, which is partially owned by Delta Air Lines, reported a significant increase in revenue to a record 3.1 billion pounds in 2023, driven by robust demand from holiday makers.

Despite an adjusted pre-tax loss of 139 million pounds for the year, the airline anticipates returning to profitability in 2024.

Chief Executive Optimism

Virgin Atlantic's Chief Executive, Shai Weiss, expressed confidence in the airline's performance, citing strong demand for leisure air travel and holidays. He emphasized the progress made in 2023 and reiterated the company's trajectory towards profitability in the current year.

Operational Expansion and Future Plans

Despite operating four fewer aircraft than pre-pandemic levels, Virgin Atlantic increased its flight operations, catering to 5.3 million passengers on long-haul routes. The airline plans to launch a second daily service from London to Mumbai in October, aiming to double its operating profit to around 200 million pounds this year.

Encouraging Outlook for Corporate Travel

While corporate travel faced challenges during the pandemic, Virgin Atlantic observed a promising trend towards recovery, with corporate travel demand showing improvement in 2024 compared to previous years. The airline remains optimistic about the gradual rebound in this segment.