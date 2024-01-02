en English
Business

Vinted: The Rising Star of Europe’s Second-Hand Fashion Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
With the global clothes resale market projected to nearly double to $350bn by 2027, Vinted, a Lithuania-based online second-hand clothing platform, is gaining significant momentum. Becoming a major player in the European fashion industry, Vinted’s revenue surged by over 50% in 2022. This surge in popularity of secondhand shopping is seen across different age ranges and demographics, with Vinted ranking third among online fashion retailers in Europe.

Driving Growth Through Innovation

Founded in 2008 by Justas Janauskas and Milda Mitkute, Vinted initially struggled to gain traction. However, the company experienced significant growth after a Dutch digital economy specialist, Thomas Plantenga, took over as CEO and implemented strategic changes. Making the site free for sellers and charging buyers a nominal fee for delivery and protection, Plantenga’s model, coupled with successful advertising campaigns, has fueled Vinted’s rapid expansion.

Despite operating at a loss, Vinted is in an intense expansion phase with an ambitious goal: to make second-hand products as accessible as new ones. This growth strategy is reflected in its partnerships, including a boutique in Paris run by Florence Castetbon, which serves as a pickup point for Vinted packages.

Investor Interest and Future Prospects

Vinted’s success has not gone unnoticed by investors. The company’s shareholders are considering the sale of €200 million worth of shares and exploring an IPO as a long-term option. Such confidence in Vinted’s potential was reflected when it became Lithuania’s first unicorn in 2019 after raising €128 million, reaching a valuation of over €1 billion.

New Tax Rules and Impact

With the new year, new tax rules set by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) are in place. Platforms like Vinted, eBay, and Etsy are now required to record and report sellers’ income. These rules are part of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) agreement and are aimed at those not declaring additional income or under-reporting earnings.

However, Vinted’s CEO, Adam Jay, believes these new rules will not significantly impact Vinted’s sellers. Only those earning more than £1,000 a year from online sales will have to register as self-employed and file a self-assessment tax return. This rule has been met with criticism from some social media users who feel it is unfair to low-income individuals who rely on these platforms for extra cash.

Business Europe Lithuania
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

