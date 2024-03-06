Village Road Businesses Still Await Govt Relief After Roadwork Ruins Trade

Village Road businesses, led by the Village Road Collective, are grappling with the aftermath of extensive roadworks, which ceased early 2023, leaving them in financial distress. Despite promises from the government for compensation and assistance, business owners like Michael Fields and Brent Fox reveal that no support has materialized, with efforts to engage with officials going unanswered.

Advertisment

Unfulfilled Promises

After enduring 18 months of disruptive roadworks, the local business community's hope for government-provided tax breaks and other relief measures has dwindled. The initial government request for a business impact survey, intended to quantify losses, has stalled due to the private sector's lack of resources to conduct such an expansive study. This inaction has left businesses like Four Walls Squash and Fitness Club and Montague Motors without the promised aid, struggling to recover from significant financial setbacks.

Impact and Ongoing Struggles

Advertisment

The roadworks, which aimed to improve infrastructure, inadvertently caused businesses to suffer up to a 46 percent loss in income by deterring customers. Even as road conditions have improved, the financial ramifications linger, with some businesses unable to survive the downturn. Noelle Nicholls, speaking for Four Corners, highlighted the enduring effects of the roadworks, including accumulated debt and the continued struggle to meet operational costs amidst a slow recovery.

Seeking Solutions

Despite the bleak outlook, the Village Road Collective has not ceased its efforts to secure government assistance. Meetings with officials such as Alfred Sears KC and Michael Halkitis have been held, yet tangible support remains elusive. The collective's request for refurbishment grants, VAT credits, and marketing campaign sponsorships to rejuvenate the area's economic activity underscores the dire need for government intervention to mitigate the lasting impact of the roadworks on the local business community.

As the situation persists without resolution, the plight of Village Road businesses serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of infrastructure projects on small enterprises. The community's resilience in the face of adversity underlines the urgent need for governmental accountability and support to ensure the survival and growth of affected businesses.