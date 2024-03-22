ViksitBharat 2047: Vision of Developed India Discussed by Industry Titans at CII4WR Meet

As India marches towards the ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, termed 'ViksitBharat,' key industry leaders gathered at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) 4th Western Region (CII4WR) Annual Meeting to share their insights and visions. The panel, comprising Tata Power's Praveer Sinha, ITC CorpCom's Sanjiv Puri, FollowCII's R Dinesh, and Akasa Air's Vinay Dube, and moderated by Tamanna Inamdar, delved into the multifaceted approach required to realize this dream.

Advertisment

Economic Growth and Sustainability

At the heart of the ViksitBharat initiative is a robust economic framework aimed at propelling India to a $30 trillion economy, with a per capita income target of $18,000. Panelists underscored the importance of inclusive growth that benefits all sectors and regions of the country. Amitabh Kant's assertion that Bengaluru acts as a pivotal engine in India's growth story sets a benchmark for other cities and states to emulate. The conversation highlighted the need for sustainable practices and green energy solutions, with Tata Power's Praveer Sinha emphasizing the role of renewable energy in achieving economic sustainability.

Infrastructure and Human Capital Development

Advertisment

Infrastructure development was identified as a critical pillar for achieving ViksitBharat. The panelists discussed the necessity of modernizing India's infrastructure, not just in terms of physical assets but also digital connectivity, to ensure seamless integration of rural and urban India. Sanjiv Puri of ITC CorpCom pointed out the importance of leveraging technology to bridge the gap between different sectors of the economy. The discussion also ventured into the realm of human capital development, with a consensus on the urgent need for governance education as proposed by the establishment of Indian Institutes of Governance (IIGs). This initiative aims to equip future leaders and bureaucrats with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of a developed nation.

Collective Responsibility and Citizen Participation

The vision of ViksitBharat by 2047 hinges not just on governmental efforts but on collective responsibility and active citizen participation. The panelists echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for inclusive growth and the necessity for every Indian to contribute towards the nation's development goals. Akasa Air's Vinay Dube shared insights on how the aviation sector can play a significant role in connecting India's diverse regions, thereby fostering national integration and economic growth. R Dinesh of FollowCII emphasized the role of industry bodies in mobilizing resources and knowledge towards achieving ViksitBharat.

As the discussion at the CII4WR Annual Meeting concluded, it was evident that the journey to ViksitBharat by 2047 is a shared vision that requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders. The insights shared by the esteemed panelists not only highlight the challenges ahead but also the immense potential for India to emerge as a global leader in the next few decades. The path to 2047 is paved with opportunities and innovations, and India's resilience and collective ambition promise to make the dream of ViksitBharat a reality.