Viking Line’s Cinderella Gets a Green Makeover: Aims to Cut Carbon Emissions

The Viking Cinderella, an iconic ferry operated by Viking Line, has undergone substantial technical enhancements at the Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland. This initiative is set to reduce the ferry’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2,500 tonnes annually, marking a significant stride in Viking Line’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Viking Cinderella’s Transformation

The 1989-built ferry, with a capacity to hold 2,560 passengers and 480 cars, will recommence its service in March between Helsinki and Stockholm, bearing a Finnish flag. As part of the refurbishment, the vessel’s exterior has been repainted from white to an eye-catching bright red, and its interiors have been extensively refurbished. This two-week dry-docking process involved around 350 people and cost a whopping nine million euros.

Technical Enhancements

Key technical enhancements have been incorporated into the ferry to elevate its performance and sustainability. The installation of Elogrids, designed to reduce water resistance, and the LeanMarine system, aimed at optimizing engine output and propeller steering, are among the significant upgrades. These modifications are anticipated to decrease Cinderella’s annual carbon dioxide emissions by 5% and extend the ship’s lifespan.

Commitment to Green Energy

In its persistent endeavor towards sustainability, Viking Line has pledged to use only green electricity derived from renewable sources, thereby reducing its annual greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 780 tons. This initiative places Viking Line in a strong position to meet the 2030 legal requirement for vessels to use land-based power supplies in ports.

This refurbishment of Viking Cinderella forms a part of Viking Line’s broader sustainability efforts. The International Maritime Organization mandates passenger ferries to undergo dry-docking every 2.5 years, and Viking Cinderella has now been dry-docked for the 14th time, each time emerging with renewed vigor and a stronger commitment to sustainability.