en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Viking Line’s Cinderella Gets a Green Makeover: Aims to Cut Carbon Emissions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Viking Line’s Cinderella Gets a Green Makeover: Aims to Cut Carbon Emissions

The Viking Cinderella, an iconic ferry operated by Viking Line, has undergone substantial technical enhancements at the Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland. This initiative is set to reduce the ferry’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2,500 tonnes annually, marking a significant stride in Viking Line’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Viking Cinderella’s Transformation

The 1989-built ferry, with a capacity to hold 2,560 passengers and 480 cars, will recommence its service in March between Helsinki and Stockholm, bearing a Finnish flag. As part of the refurbishment, the vessel’s exterior has been repainted from white to an eye-catching bright red, and its interiors have been extensively refurbished. This two-week dry-docking process involved around 350 people and cost a whopping nine million euros.

Technical Enhancements

Key technical enhancements have been incorporated into the ferry to elevate its performance and sustainability. The installation of Elogrids, designed to reduce water resistance, and the LeanMarine system, aimed at optimizing engine output and propeller steering, are among the significant upgrades. These modifications are anticipated to decrease Cinderella’s annual carbon dioxide emissions by 5% and extend the ship’s lifespan.

Commitment to Green Energy

In its persistent endeavor towards sustainability, Viking Line has pledged to use only green electricity derived from renewable sources, thereby reducing its annual greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 780 tons. This initiative places Viking Line in a strong position to meet the 2030 legal requirement for vessels to use land-based power supplies in ports.

This refurbishment of Viking Cinderella forms a part of Viking Line’s broader sustainability efforts. The International Maritime Organization mandates passenger ferries to undergo dry-docking every 2.5 years, and Viking Cinderella has now been dry-docked for the 14th time, each time emerging with renewed vigor and a stronger commitment to sustainability.

0
Business Finland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Trade Deficit Narrows: Decoding the Economic Implications
Trade data recently released indicates that the trade deficit has narrowed to $19.8 billion, down from last month’s $20.58 billion and last year’s $23.14 billion. The reduction in the trade deficit speaks to an improved trade balance as the gap between exports and imports has seen a decrease. Multiple factors such as global demand shifts,
Trade Deficit Narrows: Decoding the Economic Implications
Navigating the Complexities of Global Insurance: Insights from Aon's Survey
1 min ago
Navigating the Complexities of Global Insurance: Insights from Aon's Survey
Dubai's Hotel Room Rates Reach Record High Amidst COP28 and New Year's Celebrations
1 min ago
Dubai's Hotel Room Rates Reach Record High Amidst COP28 and New Year's Celebrations
Leadership Expert Susan Salter to Host Free Workshop on Self-Confidence
29 seconds ago
Leadership Expert Susan Salter to Host Free Workshop on Self-Confidence
Hays Ireland Survey Unveils Key Workplace Trends for 2024
42 seconds ago
Hays Ireland Survey Unveils Key Workplace Trends for 2024
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
1 min ago
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Criticizes President Biden over Yemen Airstrike
16 seconds
Congress Criticizes President Biden over Yemen Airstrike
Bermuda Steps Forward in Healthcare with First Internationally Accredited Surgical Facility
40 seconds
Bermuda Steps Forward in Healthcare with First Internationally Accredited Surgical Facility
2024 Rankings for Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Active Lifestyle Revealed
44 seconds
2024 Rankings for Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Active Lifestyle Revealed
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
1 min
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
1 min
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
1 min
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
2 mins
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
2 mins
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
2 mins
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
29 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
38 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
39 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
52 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
57 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app