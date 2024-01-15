Vietnam’s State-Owned Shipbuilder SBIC Navigates Towards Bankruptcy

In a move that signifies a significant shift in the Vietnamese maritime industry, the state-owned shipbuilding company SBIC (Shipbuilding Industry Corporation) is on the brink of bankruptcy. The Vietnamese government, in response, has initiated plans to overhaul the corporation. This development comes in the wake of a resolution passed by Vietnam’s Political Bureau (Politburo) last month, which sanctioned the bankruptcy of SBIC and its seven subsidiaries.

Seizing Control of a Sinking Ship

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang has been tasked with leading the working group responsible for implementing the resolution. In a recent meeting with SBIC’s management, Xuan Sang stressed that despite sustained efforts to restructure the corporation, bankruptcy was inevitable. SBIC’s outstanding debt, which is significantly large compared to its total assets, is a major factor contributing to this decision.

The bankruptcy process will include a transfer of ownership, enabling both the company and its subsidiaries to operate without the weight of old debts. Profitable subsidiaries will also be exempted from their parent company’s debt burden, providing them with a fresh start.

A Decade of Decline

SBIC’s impending bankruptcy is the culmination of almost a decade of struggle for Vietnam’s state-run shipbuilding industry, plagued by alleged mismanagement and cost overruns. The sector’s troubles began with the crash of former state shipbuilder Vinashin in 2010, which was later restructured into SBIC in 2013. At that time, SBIC found itself burdened with debts totaling $4 billion left behind by Vinashin.

However, a recent report by the Transport Ministry revealed that SBIC’s shipbuilding operations have been unprofitable, thereby exacerbating the difficulty in meeting financial obligations inherited from Vinashin.

Charting a New Course

In the last two weeks, Xuan Sang has led the working group to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of SBIC’s operations across the country, and initiated the drafting of a bankruptcy roadmap to maximize capital and asset recovery. This will set the stage for SBIC and its subsidiaries to file for bankruptcy.

Once the case is resolved, liquidation of assets and debt payment will be carried out in accordance with a court ruling. Meanwhile, actively operating units with existing contracts will continue their normal operations.

At its zenith, Vietnamese shipbuilding had ascended to become the fifth largest in the world, propelled by a boom between 1999 and 2007. Despite the current collapse of the sector, Sang believes this is a ripe time for a revival as the maritime industry is gradually replacing old ships with a new generation of vessels running on alternative fuels. “The completion of bankruptcy will be an opportunity for shipyards to enter a new phase and seize the moment for development,” said Sang.