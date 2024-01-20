Victoria Falls Tourism Flourishes Amidst Conference Boom

In an unexpected twist of events, Victoria Falls, often subdued during the January and February period, is witnessing a remarkable upswing in tourism. The surge is significantly attributed to the boom in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) sector, which is drawing a myriad of both local and international visitors.

The MICE Effect on Victoria Falls

This burgeoning sector is revitalizing hotel, restaurant, and excursion provider activity, in sync with the influx of tourists. Key events like the Tripartite Negotiating Forum Social Dialogue Retreat and the impending Regional Symposium on Electoral Justice, along with the 56th Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, are the major players in this trend.

This revival is partly attributed to Zimbabwe's ambitious National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, which aims to bolster the tourism sector into a robust US$5 billion industry by 2025. This goal aligns perfectly with Vision 2030's target of transmuting Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society.

Overcoming Seasonal Challenges

Despite the seasonal hurdles such as rains, which affect certain activities, the presence of foreign tourists and hotel occupancies are significantly surging. Some hotels are reporting occupancies around the 50% mark. The volume of group travels, particularly religious tourism from India, is on the rise.

Tourism officials are acknowledging a major pivot in interest towards Victoria Falls. The Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe has noted an unusually busy January for tourism, crediting it to government policy that promotes domestic tourism.

Investment in Tourism Continues

Investments in the sector persist with the introduction of new facilities. A notable project is a US$64 million hotel by Lamcent Capital and Victoria Falls City Council, and others by Mashonaland Holdings and ZESA Pension Fund in collaboration with Time Hotels and Cresta Hotels, respectively. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe reported a 41.9% increase in tourist arrivals and a 24% increase in tourism receipts for the quarter ending September 2023.