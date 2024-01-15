en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vicor Corp. Stock Slips Slightly; Agree Realty Maintains Moderate Buy Rating

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Vicor Corp. Stock Slips Slightly; Agree Realty Maintains Moderate Buy Rating

In a recent turn of events, Vicor Corp., a prominent entity in the Technology sector, witnessed a minor slump in its stock price on January 12, 2024. The stock opened the day at $38.96 and closed slightly lower at $38.73. This represents a marginal 1.01% decline from the previous day.

Stock Performance and Predictions

The company’s stock price has oscillated between $35.48 and $98.38 over the past 52 weeks. Notably, Vicor Corp. has enjoyed an 8.83% sales growth over the past five years and an impressive average annual earnings per share growth of 161.40%. The tech giant employs 1088 workers, and its productivity measures, namely gross margin (+45.24), operating margin (+8.44), and pretax margin (+7.19), are commendable.

Ownership and Transactions

Significant insider ownership at 48.79% and substantial institutional ownership at 47.76% underline the company’s stability. Recent insider transactions have seen the sale of 280 shares at $67.94 and a purchase of 280 shares at $40.68.

Financial Health and Future Expectations

Beating expectations, Vicor Corp.’s last reported quarterly earnings boasted an EPS of $0.37, surpassing the $0.31 forecast. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.22 for the current fiscal year and anticipate a growth of 20.00% over the next five years. Financial ratios such as a quick ratio of 6.33, P/S of 4.08, and P/FCF of 114.84 reflect the company’s current financial health. The company’s diluted EPS is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter and 1.41 in a year’s time.

In spite of a decrease in the average volume compared to the previous year and mixed volatility indicators, Vicor Corp. continues to hold a strong market presence with a market capitalization of $1.70 billion. Investors should keep an eye on the resistance and support levels at $39.21 and $37.78 respectively, as these could be indicative of future price fluctuations.

Agree Realty Corporation Analysis

On another note, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) stock performance has been scrutinized and rated by 8 Wall Street equities research analysts. The company currently holds a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of 66.93, indicating a potential 6.5% upside from its current price of 62.86. As a leading dividend payer, the company offers a dividend yield of 4.72 and has been increasing its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Its stock was trading at 62.95 at the beginning of the year and has dipped by 0.1% to 62.86. Agree Realty will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 14th at 9:00 AM Eastern. The latest quarterly earnings data, released on Friday, May 5th, revealed a net margin of 32.35% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 3.48%. The company announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, yielding an annualized dividend of 4.72%.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
PwC Promotes Global Tax Transparency; Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya
In a bold move towards tax transparency, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has released new guidelines for the implementation of bilateral country-by-country reporting (CbCR) exchange relationships. The guidelines form part of the global CbCR Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) framework. This framework is a significant stride towards facilitating information exchange and transparency between tax authorities worldwide. A New
PwC Promotes Global Tax Transparency; Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya
Tsai Capital's Growth Equity Strategy Triumphs: Significant Gains and Strong Stock Picks
1 min ago
Tsai Capital's Growth Equity Strategy Triumphs: Significant Gains and Strong Stock Picks
Ghana's SSNIT Increases Efforts to Enroll Self-Employed Workers in Pension Scheme
1 min ago
Ghana's SSNIT Increases Efforts to Enroll Self-Employed Workers in Pension Scheme
QLED TV Discounts: A New Era of Home Theater Experience
48 seconds ago
QLED TV Discounts: A New Era of Home Theater Experience
Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia's Screen Industry Boom
1 min ago
Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia's Screen Industry Boom
Google Workspace Expands Interoperability to Poly Studio Devices
1 min ago
Google Workspace Expands Interoperability to Poly Studio Devices
Latest Headlines
World News
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
10 seconds
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
14 seconds
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
39 seconds
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
40 seconds
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
42 seconds
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
44 seconds
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
1 min
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
1 min
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
9 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
28 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
51 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app