Vice Premier Li Qiang Engages Global Business Leaders at China Development Forum 2024

At the heart of Beijing, Chinese Vice Premier Li Qiang convened with leaders of multinational corporations at the China Development Forum (CDF) 2024, marking a pivotal moment for international economic dialogue. The Forum, a beacon for global economic discussion, witnessed the convergence of nearly 400 attendees, including titans of industry and finance, alongside international dignitaries and experts. Li Qiang's keynote speech not only underscored China's economic milestones and resilience but also laid out a blueprint for future growth, innovation, and international cooperation.

Strategic Dialogue and Economic Vision

During the Forum, Li Qiang emphasized the impressive strides made in China's economic and social development throughout 2023. Highlighting the nation's economic resilience amidst global uncertainties, he pointed to the critical role of enterprises in fueling this growth. The Vice Premier's discourse delved into China's strategic endeavors to foster high-quality development, stimulate domestic demand, and spearhead industrial innovation. Moreover, he underscored the country's commitment to a green transformation, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Building Bridges for Global Business

In a significant move to bolster international business relations, the Forum served as a platform for China to reiterate its dedication to creating a world-class business environment. Li Qiang's address to the assembly of global business magnates, including representatives from Apple, McKinsey, and Qualcomm, highlighted China's openness to win-win cooperation. This gesture comes at a critical juncture, acknowledging the challenges facing China's economy while signaling a welcoming stance towards foreign investment and collaboration.

A Confluence of Global Minds

The China Development Forum 2024 not only facilitated a high-level exchange between China and the world's business elite but also featured insights from luminaries such as the World Bank President Ajay Banga and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The discussions transcended mere economic data, touching on broader themes of global economic rebound, the pursuit of high-quality development, and the fostering of an inclusive business ecosystem. This congregation of minds underscored the Forum's role as a crucible for innovative ideas and partnerships aimed at navigating the complex contours of the global economy.

The China Development Forum 2024, through Vice Premier Li Qiang's leadership, has illuminated pathways for future cooperation and growth between China and the global business community. By championing openness, innovation, and sustainability, the Forum has set the stage for a new chapter in international economic relations, promising a horizon brimming with opportunities for mutual prosperity.