Business

VGP NV Voting Rights Restructured Following Merger

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
VGP NV Voting Rights Restructured Following Merger

On 2 January 2024, a significant shakeup in the voting rights structure of VGP NV, a pan-European enterprise specializing in logistics and semi-industrial real estate, was announced. The disclosure detailed a merger that took place between Alsgard SA and Little Rock S.r.l. (formerly known as Little Rock SA) on 31 December 2023. This merger has resulted in Little Rock S.r.l. now owning 36.71% of VGP NV’s voting rights, marking a considerable shift in the power dynamic within the company.

Threshold Surpassed

In addition to the shares held by Little Rock S.r.l., Tomanvi SCA also holds 2.81% of the voting rights. This means that the combined control of Jan Van Geet, Little Rock S.r.l., and Tomanvi SCA over the voting rights in VGP NV now stands at 39.52%. This surpasses the crucial 35% threshold, granting them considerable influence in the corporation’s decision-making processes.

The Figures Behind the Scene

Interestingly, all the involved parties, including Little Rock S.r.l. and Tomanvi SCA, are under the exclusive control of Mr. Jan Van Geet. Moreover, all of these companies share the same registered address in Luxembourg, indicating a strong connection between them.

About VGP NV

VGP NV, founded in 1998, is a publicly listed entity on Euronext Brussels. The company, with its 371 employees, operates in 17 European countries and specializes in the ownership, management, and development of logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP NV also provides renewable energy solutions. As of June 2023, the company reported a gross asset value of 6.76 billion and a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of 2.2 billion.

This restructuring of voting rights in VGP NV signifies a potential change in the company’s direction and strategy, with Jan Van Geet and his associated companies now wielding significant influence over the company’s operations and future developments.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

